Upper Hunter community members can meet the region's upcoming state election candidates and ask their questions at a forum in Merriwa on March 8.
Hosted by the Merriwa District Progress Association, the forum will give candidates for March 25 election the opportunity to deliver an address to electors in the Merriwa district and answer questions at Merriwa RSL Club auditorium from 6pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Association President Stephen Gowlland said it has been the tradition of the MDPA for many years now to organise similar forums prior to elections for State and local levels of government.
"The forums provide an opportunity for electors to meet the candidates and form an opinion based on each candidate's platform instead of picking a (nice, but unknown) name on the ballot paper," Mr Gowlland said.
All nominated candidates for the election would be invited to attend the forum.
Each candidate would be given the opportunity to address the public meeting (in random order) for a maximum of six minutes without interruption, to present their case and encourage electors to vote for them.
After all candidates have spoken, the forum will be open to questions from the floor with a limit of three minutes per question response.
