Scone awarded as the state's Tidy Town for 2022, Murrurundi Preschool and Belltrees Public highly commended

Updated March 7 2023 - 11:49am, first published March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Scone was announced as overall winner of the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2022 Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards on March 4 (postponed from November 2022 due the November floods) hosted by the 2021 Award winner, Singleton.

Scone has been named the tidiest of the towns following the announcement from Keep Australia Beautiful NSW at the 2022 Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards held in Singleton over the weekend.

