Scone has been named the tidiest of the towns following the announcement from Keep Australia Beautiful NSW at the 2022 Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards held in Singleton over the weekend.
The awards, which were postponed from November 2022 due the November floods, were hosted by the 2021 award winner, Singleton where Keep Australia Beautiful NSW has announced Scone as the overall winner on 4 March.
Scone took out multiple category wins, the Scone District Garden Club won their respective population category for Habitat and Wildlife Conservation, and the Scone Literary Festival took home the Heritage and Culture Award.
Keep Australia Beautiful CEO, Val Southam said Scone has been practising principles of sustainability as a matter of survival for many years and although new to the Sustainable Communities Tidy Town Awards, their projects and programs entered in 2022 were "exemplary".
"Scone has an inspiring ability to overcome challenges and motivate the community to work towards a better future. We could not be prouder to announce Scone as the NSW Tidy Towns overall winner," Ms Southam said.
KAB NSW Tidy Towns Assessor, Doug MacDonald said it was evident that Scone has been "committed for a long time and that their thinking is clear and purposeful".
Tidy Towns officials said Scone's projects were as diverse as the individuals and groups involved in seeing through each of the seven initiatives entered, and what has made Scone stand out is a clear collective vision for what a sustainable Scone looks like.
The principle and the four students at Belltrees Public School received a special mention, winning two highly commended awards in Waterways and Marine Protection and Young Legends categories, and being crowned the Winner of the Communication and Engagement category for their inspirational project 'Regenerative Agriculture at Belltrees'.
Murrurundi Preschool also received a highly commended communications and engagement Award for their amazing seed library.
Scone Tidy Towns Committee Chair, Ian Judd said the Tidy Towns Awards meant a great deal to the Scone community and to environmental progress across the state.
"To be called a Tidy Town is a badge of honour, a reflection of a community focused on striving for sustainable excellence. It is about the people and the relationships developed by community, schools, Councils, and business to create an environmental, social and economically sustainable community. It is about the love people have for their town and the pride they have for showcasing it to others. Tidy Towns is the way towards developing a great town - it is bloody brilliant."
KAB NSWs Awards Program Manager, Elliot Stephens, said that "The ability of Scone's community groups to collaborate with one another and work towards a shared goal is the perfect demonstration of what the Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns program is all about, and we are eagerly looking forward to receiving entries when the 2023 Tidy Towns Program opens in late March.
