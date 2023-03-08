The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News
Our People

Scone women share stories of overcoming challenges to harness innovation for a gender equal future

Updated March 8 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corporate Partnerships and Community Specialist with Newcastle Jockey Club, Julianne Christopher (left), with Kieralee Harvey, founder and CEO of Harvey Recruitment and Helloworld Travel Scone owner Rachael McGuirk (right) at the Scone Chamber of Commerce International Women's Day yesterday. Picture supplied.

Overcoming hurdles to achieve hard-won success was at the heart of the discussion on Tuesday morning for the Scone Chamber of Commerce International Women's Day breakfast at The Cottage on Kelly Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.