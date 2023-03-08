Overcoming hurdles to achieve hard-won success was at the heart of the discussion on Tuesday morning for the Scone Chamber of Commerce International Women's Day breakfast at The Cottage on Kelly Street.
Three Upper Hunter women in business shared their stories of determination and innovation to overcome major challenges on their sometimes bumpy business journeys with more than 40 women from around the region.
Challenges such as an unplanned pregnancy, a fledgling business smashed by Covid, and having to think laterally to billet young students in private homes when a lack of accommodation threatened to derail an equine industry training program.
The trio of speakers included the recently appointed Corporate Partnerships and Community Specialist with Newcastle Jockey Club, Julianne Christopher, who joined Helloworld Travel Scone owner Rachael McGuirk, and Kieralee Harvey, founder and CEO of Harvey Recruitment on the panel. They came together in Scone to discuss 'Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future', the United Nations' International Women's Day theme for 2023.
The panel discussion was hosted by Dimity Smith, the director of Tamworth-based Gro Events Group.
Ms Smith collaborated with Chamber treasurer Jane Ryan to secure a $5000 grant from the NSW Government's Women NSW to stage the sold-out event.
Instead of giving up or taking an easier option, Ms Ryan said each of the three speakers had found innovative ways to overcome their business hurdles to achieve hard-won success.
"Stories like theirs are inspiring for women of any age," Ryan said.
"They're lessons women can take into many aspect of life, not just into their business or workplace."
Ms Ryan said that as the voice of business in the Upper Hunter, Scone Chamber was delighted to stage an event that encouraged women to carve their own career paths.
"Events like these are a really good way to bring people together," she said.
"Some companies had several staff here, which gave them the chance to network with people from other local firms."
Beginning at 7am, the event was staged under the sweeping canopy of vines in The Cottage's rear courtyard.
After a restorative coffee, the guests enjoyed fruit platters, mini croissants and a main of frittata.
