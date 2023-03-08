The trio of speakers included the recently appointed Corporate Partnerships and Community Specialist with Newcastle Jockey Club, Julianne Christopher, who joined Helloworld Travel Scone owner Rachael McGuirk, and Kieralee Harvey, founder and CEO of Harvey Recruitment on the panel. They came together in Scone to discuss 'Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future', the United Nations' International Women's Day theme for 2023.

