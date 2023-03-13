How to finance your business as a self-employed owner

Self-employed owners also have several options for securing financial backing for their business. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When it comes to owning a business, funding is a priority. You can use it to kick-start your venture or grow your business, making it a vital financial choice. However, you shouldn't take it lightly since it's a crucial factor that could make or break your business. It would be best to use it wisely by investing in commercial mortgages, company cars, advertising, acquisitions, leases, equipment, and working capital.

That said, even if you're a self-employed owner, you still have several options for securing financial backing for your business. Some examples are as follows:

1. Low doc business loan

As its name suggests, it's for entrepreneurs who need more documents to qualify for a business loan. Startups need proof of consistent cash flow or years of business tax returns on their business activity statements. However, you shouldn't be discouraged from taking out commercial or business property loans for such reasons.

You can try out specialty lenders that use resources and expertise to gauge your financial capability via different means. These financial institutions understand unique tax considerations for self-employed owners so that they won't ask for such requirements. So, even if you don't have recent tax returns, you may still be eligible for business loans for self employed.

Lenders of low-doc business loans will ask for collateral in the form of real estate instead of a lengthy and stable income history. Doing so will secure their business from potential losses if they can't settle future loan repayments. In addition, lenders are more likely to put money into your company if they see a history of stable cash flow in your personal bank accounts and your business's activity statements.

2. Sole trader business loan

Another loan available for self-employed owners is the sole trader business loan. Like low-doc business loans, this type doesn't require maintaining financial statements. You can also use your business or personal assets to secure this loan. However, you should note that sole trader business loans can be more expensive.

Nonetheless, this option is still a better alternative to conventional business loans. Keep in mind that you may have a hard time getting one because of the following:

Traditional financial institutions won't approve your loan based on bank statements alone.

Unlike other business owners, sole traders or self-employed owners are perceived as 'high risk.'

Self-employed individuals often have lower incomes, making qualifying for sizable loans to expand their businesses difficult.

Banks now conduct more extensive audits on customer finances.

Traditional lenders require you to present a comprehensive financial statement.

3. Unsecured business loan

You can also quickly have funding with unsecured business loans. If you're lucky, you may find a lender that allows less than 24 hours of approval and disbursement time. The time it takes to approve the loan is reduced since there is no paperwork involved, unlike when applying for a loan at a traditional bank. However, they will require collateral in the form of real estate, equipment, or any valuable personal or business asset. The good news is that unsecured business loan providers can offer funds ranging from AUD$5,000 to AUD$500,000.

4. Professional investor

You can also receive funding from professional business individuals, such as angel investors and venture capitalists. They will require an equity share of the business in exchange for their financial support. Some may offer a typical interest-bearing loan called convertible debt that you can later 'convert' for stock. But others can make direct capital injections if you give them stocks or shares later.

However, angel investors don't provide capital out of compassion. They are savvy executives or entrepreneurs who understand the significance of financial stability. Thus, they carefully evaluate startups or self-employed business owners to ensure their investments will be worth it. If you put in the time and effort to prepare a comprehensive financial strategy and significant market research to back it up, you should be able to present a business that is passionate and compelling.

To entice angel investors, you must gather sufficient proof demonstrating your business idea is viable. When looking for angel investors or VC firms, connecting with sites that already have established relationships with these groups is better. You could also get angel investors from among your friends and relatives.

Conclusion