Discussions around consent and sexuality, lead by Chanel Contos, Josh Ward and Daisy Turnbull were popular among audiences. As was the robust and thoughtful discussion about the way forward for the Constitution and the Voice, with former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Australia's first Indigenous Senior Counsel and widely respected barrister, Tony McAvoy, along with Yuwaalaraay writer, composer, playwright, and educator, Nardi Simpson.