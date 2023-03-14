The theme for this year's annual Scone Literary Festival was storylines and celebrating stories in all their forms, be they written, in film, song, poetry or podcast.
President Sal O'Regan said the event offered something for everyone, "be they three years old or 80-plus" and was well-supported with many workshops and discussions fully booked across the three-day event from March 10-12.
As a first for the popular Upper Hunter festive, it was live-streamed across the region so everyone could enjoy the high calibre of guests and activities.
Organisers said all range of emotions were explored as the presenters' tales evoked laughter, tears, anger and contemplation.
International guest, Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith discussed his new novel, Return to Valetto, which he debuted at the festival over the weekend.
Noteworthy guests included Malcolm Turnbull, Chanel Contos (NSW Young Woman of the Year) Tony McAvoy, Nardi Simpson, Dominic Smith, the Hon Ben Franklin MLC, Daisy Turnbull, Jacinta Parsons, Joanne Fedler, Michael Reid and Lucy Turnbull.
Discussions around consent and sexuality, lead by Chanel Contos, Josh Ward and Daisy Turnbull were popular among audiences. As was the robust and thoughtful discussion about the way forward for the Constitution and the Voice, with former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Australia's first Indigenous Senior Counsel and widely respected barrister, Tony McAvoy, along with Yuwaalaraay writer, composer, playwright, and educator, Nardi Simpson.
There was standing room only at the LinkedIn masterclass with Lucy Bingle, who shared how to drive the platform in a way that will help people build a personal or corporate brand.
Hattie Archibald and Hugo Morgan ran a film making workshop where under 25s got to try their hand at creating a narrative on camera.
While the Bush Poets breakfast on Sunday was also very well attended with some wonderful recitals from young and old local poets.Funds raised at the Breakfast will help support the valuable work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Michael Reid, and author Alexandra Joel entertained the crowd with a humorous look at the sometimes sordid and always complicated 'behind the scenes' world of professional art.
