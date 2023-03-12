Playing in her first game for a while, Joan managed to have the best round of the day of 37 points but kindly re-donated the prize to Mary Brennan who had 33 points. Judy Carmody took home the runner's up prize on a countback from Yvonne Palmer when they both had 32 points. Julie Leckie won the NTP on the 8 th hole and Kathy Robinson boosted her ball collection by winning the birdie box of four balls on the 13 th hole.