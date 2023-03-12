The Scone lady golfers played an 18 Hole Stableford on Thursday, March 9 sponsored by Joan Faras.
Playing in her first game for a while, Joan managed to have the best round of the day of 37 points but kindly re-donated the prize to Mary Brennan who had 33 points. Judy Carmody took home the runner's up prize on a countback from Yvonne Palmer when they both had 32 points. Julie Leckie won the NTP on the 8 th hole and Kathy Robinson boosted her ball collection by winning the birdie box of four balls on the 13 th hole.
Balls were won by Joan Faras 37, Mary Brennan 33, Judy Carmody, Yvonne Palmer 32, Louise Mathews and Nickie Cramsie 31 points.
The event on Saturday March 11 included Round 1 of the Isis Motel FBBB Championships contested in three grades. The leaders after round one are: A Grade - Wes Boyd Matt Hobbs 65; Mick Alsleben Luke Stevens 69; B Grade - Charlie Manning Paul Smart 77; Daryl Dutton John Roe 84; C Grade - Neil Clydsdale Red Palmer 87; David Bradshaw Geoff Ferguson 89.
The 18 Hole Stableford was sponsored by Scott Reid and there were some very good scores on the day. The prizes went to Mick Alsleben 38 points in A Grade, Jim Hobbs 42 points in B Grade and Neil Clydsdale 40 points in C Grade.
Balls were won by these players plus Phil McGuirk 41, Charlie Manning, Gordon Halliday, Luke Stevens 37, Jim Elder, Jeff Harrington 36, Dan Malone, Garry Carter and James Smart 35 points on a countback from Paul Smart, Tony Pringle and Wes Boyd. The NTP'S were won by Luke Stevens on the 4th at 1.52 metres, Jeff Harrington on the 8th at 3.19 metres, Dan Malone on the 13 th at 2.2 metres and Gordon Halliday on the 17th at 5.4 metres.
Good scores were needed to win prizes in the weekly competition too with Jono Keep's 42 points being the best. Adam Brayshaw was the runner up with 40 points. Balls also went to Andrew Parry-Okeden, Wes Boyd 38, Brad Hockley 36, Tim Smith, Luke Stevens 35, Dave O'Brien, Phil Tarrant 34 and Mick Reynolds 33 points on a countback from Michael Morton.
In the HRDGA men's pennants on Sunday March 12 A Grade were defeated 3.5 to 1.5 by Singleton on their home course. With three matches being squared by Jake Teague, Wes Boyd and Matt Hobbs the result could have gone either way.
Mac Dawson and Mick Alsleben were defeated. B Grade had a good win over Branxton at Muswellbrook 4.5 to 0.5 with wins to Paul McLoughlin, Brad Baker, Charlie Wintle and David Druce, with a square to Scott Shann. In the Seniors round Scone were defeated by Branxton at Denman 2/1.
The next round for the men's pennant will be played on March 19 when A Grade will play Cypress Lakes at The Vintage. B Grade will play Kurri at Singleton and the Senior team will play their last round at Branxton against Hunter Valley. The ladies next match will be on March 20 at Branxton against the host club.
