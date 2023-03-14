It's just under two months into the school year and many kindergarten students are confidently settling into navigating school life.
To help with the transition to the school environment, each kindy was supported by special "buddies" from Year 6.
Many Scone Grammar School (SGS) Kindergarten students already connected with their buddies last year and had a few visits to SGS to find their way around and meet teachers and many other students.
This year, kindergarten and Year 6 students started a day early (Tuesday, January 31), as did Year 7, 11, and 12 students.
It allowed them to start school in a quieter environment, easing them into busy school life.
Buddies held their hand through each activity outside the classroom, ensuring they had someone to guide and encourage them.
The relationship is one of mutual benefit, with Year 6 students growing taller with their responsibilities when they realise that each has unique, effective leadership strengths.
