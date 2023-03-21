A new access road servicing Scone's saleyards and meatworks would also allow emergency services vehicles to respond to incidents to the north of the town more quickly, according to Scone Chamber co-president Hamish Firth.
He said the minutes saved leaving town could mean lives or property saved, another reason why the Chamber had added its support to the commitment by local Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway to allocate $15 million to explore the options for a new access road if the Coalition is re-elected.
"Having trucks in the CBD and on residential roads raises serious safety issues," Mr Firth said.
"The revitalisation project underway in the CDB will mean diverting more traffic off Kelly Street, which will only add to the problem. There's also the noise factor and the damage to roads that were not built for heavy traffic.
"But, any new access road will also allow emergency services vehicles to respond to incidents north of Scone more rapidly - another reasons for the new government to make this project a priority."
The chamber co-president said the saleyard and meatworks were vital to the economy of Scone and the Upper Hunter shire.
Chamber executive members Rachael McGuirk and James Burns joined Mr Layzell, Mr Farraway and Scone's mayor Maurice Collison at the saleyards yesterday to discuss the proposed project.
The government appreciated the importance of efficient and effective transport links for the saleyard and the meatworks, Mr Farraway said.
"Bottom line is that improving freight access in Scone will benefit road safety and also have the potential to create jobs," he added.
