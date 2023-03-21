The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Scone Chamber backs new freight road promise from Coalition to allocate $15 million re-elected

By Laurie Sullivan
March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone Chamber Rachael McGuirk and James Burns (second from right) met on Monday with Sam Farraway, Dave Layzell and Maurice Collison to discuss the proposed access road to service the town's saleyards and meatworks. Photo supplied.

A new access road servicing Scone's saleyards and meatworks would also allow emergency services vehicles to respond to incidents to the north of the town more quickly, according to Scone Chamber co-president Hamish Firth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.