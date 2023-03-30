The Scone Advocate
Scone's Isabella Henderson impresses in ocean swim debutante with The Armidale School team at Coffs Ocean Swim

March 30 2023 - 1:00pm
IDEAL conditions and a commitment to finding pace and rhythm early paid off for Scone's Isabella Henderson who lead home a team of 161 from The Armidale School (TAS) in the two-kilometre Coffs Ocean Swim on March 26.

Local News

