Photographer Mandy Archibald on her love for her small-town community of Murrurundi

By Victoria Carey
April 2 2023 - 8:00am
Mandy Archibald at her property in Murrurundi. Photo by Nicola Sevitt courtesy of Murrurundi Argus.
It's very still as we drive up the valley. Clumps of bleached grass stand like statues on each side of the red dirt road and there's not a breath of air to disturb the early morning calm. Giant gum trees, branches soaring high into the sky, are dotted around the paddocks and cattle, resting in a little dip, gaze inquisitively as the car approaches. I wonder if rain is coming.

