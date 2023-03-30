The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Rail works in Scone and Aberdeen from April 4 to 6 may cause delays for motorists

March 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri from April 4 through to April 6, 2023.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri from April 4 through to April 6, 2023.

A three-day rail shutdown ahead of Easter may affect train users and motorists in the Upper Hunter from 6.30am Tuesday, April 4 to 8.30pm Thursday, April 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.