The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Appeal for information: police investigate sexual touching at Scone

Updated April 11 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance following reports of a sexual touching at Scone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.