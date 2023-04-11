Appeal for information: police investigate sexual touching at Scone

Police are appealing for public assistance following reports of a sexual touching at Scone.
About 7.45pm on Thursday 6 April 2023, police have been told that an 18-year-old woman was walking past a park on the corner of Gundy Road and Kelly Street, when she was assaulted by three men.
Police were told that the men then sexually touched her before driving away in a light-coloured SUV parked on Gundy Road.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District have commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police wish to speak with three men who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The three males have all been described as being of Caucasian appearance, and of average build, with one man having a beard.
All three were last seen wearing jeans and one was wearing a grey cowboy style hat.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
