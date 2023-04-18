How wills work after you die

Executing a will after death can be confusing and difficult to navigate, especially for family members who may not comprehend all the legal and financial implications. Picture Shutterstock

Creating a will is an important part of every person's life. It dictates how your assets will be divided to ensure your wishes are respected after you pass away. It also determines who has legal authority over minor children if you were their only parent.

Executing a will after death can be confusing and difficult to navigate, especially for family members who may not comprehend all the legal and financial implications. This article will help you understand how wills work, so you can create one that works efficiently.

What is a will?

A last will or testament is a document you create when you're alive. It outlines how you want your assets distributed upon death. It can also include instructions on funeral arrangements and name executors responsible for carrying out these wishes.

Wills should be updated regularly throughout your lifetime due to changing circumstances like marriage, divorce, or children's birth. Failing to update a will invalidates it, even if there isn't adequate time to do so before you die.

A will is legally valid only when specific requirements are met. They include:

You must possess the testamentary capacity to understand what type of property needs distributing and whom it goes.

Your signature, and that of the two witnesses, need to be affixed to the same testamentary paperwork.

To avoid conflict of interest, all individuals signing off on last wishes cannot benefit from the will.

All parties involved must be present during the execution process to certify validity.

Once deceased, your assets are typically distributed among your heirs according to what you outlined. It usually starts with close relatives like spouses and children before moving to more distant family members or friends.

The time it takes for wills to be executed depends on several factors, including how complex an estate is. If there are disputes between family members or issues with local court schedules and backlogs, matters can get complicated.

Some states also have specific laws which require executors to follow certain procedures during probate. The process may take longer than expected as it follows due diligence.

The steps involved

Now that you've prepared your will, how does this process work once you're gone? The steps below outline what happens:

Step one: Locating will documents

The first step following your death is finding the original copy of the signed last testament. One of the primary challenges with executing wills is finding them in the first place.

It's common for individuals to keep their last testamentary documents in safe deposit boxes or similar places. However, you must store this document where relatives or executors can easily locate it.

Step two: Present the death certificate and fill out probate court paperwork

Once the will has been found, the court proceedings can start. Relatives or executors must present copies of your death certificate and fill out other legal paperwork.

Marriage licenses and divorce decrees may also be required to prove a relation to the deceased. The court then decides whether the documents are valid under applicable laws and regulations.

Step three: Executor appointment and will validation

Once the necessary paperwork is filed in court, an executor is appointed or summoned to oversee the estate administration process. Executors serve as representatives for creditors and beneficiaries named within your will.

These professionals oversee all aspects, including legal issues related to cashing checks from insurance companies or banks. They also notify government agencies such as Social Security Administration about death dates. Executors must also validate the authenticity of your signed document before using it during settlement proceedings.

Step four: Collecting assets and paying debts

The next step involves collecting all your assets, such as bank accounts, investments, and real estate holdings. After gathering these assets, any outstanding debt the deceased owes is paid. The funds should come from your asset pool.

Debts include any outstanding medical bills or taxes owed at your death. Also, if you had joint bank accounts, the funds in those accounts typically go to whoever is still alive-any remaining money after this point gets distributed according to your instructions.

Step five: Distribution of assets and closing estate

The last step involves handing over all remaining property you left behind, provided no contesting occurs. It can include transferring real estate or investments to beneficiaries and liquidating stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments as necessary.

Furthermore, the executor is responsible for carrying out your other wishes, like funeral arrangements or guardianship decisions. Depending on where you live, inheritance tax may need filing with relevant government bodies before any distribution occurs.

Trust documentation and procedures may also be applicable in some cases. It happens if funds are for specific uses or only given to beneficiaries once they attain certain ages. These trusts require additional paperwork to be filed in court outlining such conditions. They have added levels of complexity since many states don't allow minors to access their money until adulthood.

All parties have thirty days to contest the stipulations you laid out. Once this period is over, the executor can close estate proceedings officially. Unless you state otherwise, no more funds should be dispensed from it going forward.

If no survivors exist when you pass away without making provisions for your estate, it goes to the government's coffers. This process is done according to intestacy laws applied in your jurisdiction.

Contesting a will

Executing a will can be a challenging process. It requires navigating complex legal issues and dealing with the emotions of those involved. It can make it difficult for an executor to administer the estate properly.

Furthermore, unforeseen obstacles such as missing documents or incomplete financial records might arise depending on the situation. It could result in some parties feeling unfairly treated.

In such cases, your will may be contested by an individual who feels that it does not accurately reflect your wishes. To succeed, however, clear proof must exist. It has to show how the person making a claim would've otherwise benefited from your estate under different circumstances.

These cases can take time to resolve, and the court ultimately decides whether the contest succeeds. It may do this by invalidating some or all the clauses. If this is the case, the executor must act accordingly, ensuring the distribution of assets according to the new directives.

Summary