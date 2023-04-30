The Scone Horse Festival is preparing to bounce back in a big way this year as it unveils an exciting program of equine events staged across 10 days in May.
Over 10,000 people are expected to gather for the 43rd Horse Festival, running from May four to 14.
This year's theme is Kings and Queens of the Stable, celebrating the men and women who have had an amazing contribution to the equine industry.
The theme will act as a celebration of the coronation of King Charles which falls on the same day as the festival's Warburton Street Parade - Saturday, May 6.
The festival will also pay tribute to the late Queen and her enduring love of horses.
Last year the Upper Hunter celebrated the return of the Scone Horse Festival Parade following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Scone Horse Festival President Andrew Cooper said 2023 will bring the iconic festival back to its former glory.
"Our incredible town is known nationwide as the horse capital of Australia and we are proud to bring this jam packed 10-day festival back to its former pre-COVID glory," he said.
"Scone is the birthplace of over 50 per cent of Australia's thoroughbred racehorses, and this festival showcases the versatility of the horse while paying homage to all breeds and equine skills including thoroughbreds, Australian stock horses, draught horses, rodeos, dressage, show-jumping and more."
The 2023 festival will include the Scone Cup Carnival, sheep dog trials, horse demonstrations in the White Park arena, thoroughbred industry awards, a stud farm tour, and fireworks.
