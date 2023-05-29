Game one glory: Revisiting State of Origin's greatest opening match moments

There's no other time of year when the border between New South Wales and Queensland acts as such a tense divide than the State of Origin.

The intense three-game competition between the Blues and the Maroons ignites a feverish thrill that spills beyond the rugby field. It infiltrates social gatherings, workplaces, and homes across Australia - and we can't wait for its return.

Origin's impact on our culture is palpable, turning NRL games into a demonstration of the unique power of sports to unite and divide us. The fierce New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland rivalry has attracted legions of fans, producing what many Aussies would call some of sport's most memorable moments.

It's no secret that State of Origin game one tickets are hot items to get ahold of, as matches are typically sold-out events. But securing a seat at the opening match is a must-try for any true die-hard NRL fan.

With game one set to take place in Adelaide on May 31, 2023, let's rank and revisit some of the best opening-match moments from our nation's favourite rivalry.

Game one's best fights

The legendary sporting event has transcended the national rugby league (NRL) to become an annual ritual in Australia. Throughout the legendary sporting event's history, game one has always been a crucial battleground that sets the tone for the series.

Many of the most jaw-dropping moments have emerged from these opening matches, and nothing better highlights the high stakes than game one's attention-grabbing tackles and vicious brawls.

3. Paul Gallen vs. Nate Myles (2013)

During the opener of the 2013 series, NSW captain Paul Gallen and Queensland forward Nate Myles engaged in a, to say the least, fiery fistfight. The encounter made headlines, with Gallen later explaining that the fight stemmed from Myles' dangerous tackling technique.

2. The "Cattledog" brawl (1997)

The infamous "Cattledog" call in the 1997 series opener remains a legendary moment in State of Origin history. Instigated by Queensland's reserve, Jamie Goddard, the call led to a massive brawl involving nearly every player on the field, showcasing the passion and high stakes that define the competition.

1. Billy Moore vs. Mark Geyer (1995)

Topping this list is the unforgettable altercation between Queensland's Billy Moore and New South Wales' Mark Geyer in 1995. This heated confrontation epitomised the bitter rivalry between the two states, involving a heated exchange of words and physicality, making it the most iconic fight in game one history.

Game one's most iconic plays

While on-field fights have undoubtedly contributed to the competition's dramatic flair, game one has also seen moments of immense skill. These top three most iconic plays paint that perfectly:

3. Mark Coyne's miracle try (1994)

In the opening game of the 1994 series, Queensland centre Mark Coyne produced an incredible try that has gone down in State of Origin folklore. With only seconds remaining on the clock, Coyne completed a remarkable team effort, racing past multiple defenders and diving over the line to snatch a dramatic 16-12 victory for the Maroons.

2. Jarryd Hayne's 80-metre try (2014)

NSW fullback Jarryd Hayne made headlines in the first game of the 2014 series with a breathtaking solo effort. Collecting the ball in his own 20-metre area, Hayne weaved through the Queensland defence with dazzling footwork and speed. He ultimately sprinted 80 metres down the field to score one of the most memorable tries in State of Origin history, contributing to an, at the time, much-needed NSW victory.

1. Michael O'Connor's 80-metre try (1990)

Arguably the most iconic play in the history of Origin opening games belongs to New South Wales winger Michael O'Connor. In the 1990 opener, O'Connor fielded a Queensland kick deep inside his own half before displaying incredible agility and pace to beat several defenders. O'Connor's stunning 80-metre dash to score a try not only showcased his individual brilliance but also set the stage for an unforgettable series that year.

Extraordinary talent and unforgettable drama, each of these iconic moments showcase the ferocity that is the State of Origin.