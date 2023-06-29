In the early hours of Monday morning (June 27), Firefighters from Scone Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) were called to assist a Guernsey St resident in Scone.
The resident had called Triple Zero (000) after they came home to find the house full of smoke and a fire starting on the bed. The cause was determined to be an overloaded power board.
Firefighters removed the mattress and made the exposed wires safe. They then installed a smoke alarm.
This house fire follows one at Aberdeen on Friday June 24 where a house was destroyed.
Muswellbrook Station Officer Sebastian Jacobs said, "This is exactly why people should not overload their power boards".
"This resident was extremely lucky to have come home when they did, but people cannot rely on luck; they need a working smoke alarm, and they must consider their safety when they set up their electrical appliances," he said.
He reminded the public if they want us to visit and check their smoke alarm and general fire safety, contact their local station or fill in this form: www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.