There was a good roll-up of Vets for their stableford event to Denman Golf Club on Tuesday, July 11.
It is interesting that the Vendi golf cart hire company has a cart stationed at Denman.
Get well soon Gary Gray. The local kangaroos are doing a great job fertilising the Denman fairways.
The winner was Graham Schilg with 37 points from Graham Newton 33 second and Terry Mitchell third 32.
Balls went to Norm Buckley 31 and on thirty Christine Smith, Des Partridge, Brian Dever and Vice-Captain Graham Turvey.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Tony Pearson.
Nearest the Pins: 3rd (second shot) Graham Boles 5th Des Partridge 12th Graham Boles 14th Gary Leake
FUTURE GAMES:- Tuesdays:- At Scone on July 18, Stfd (Book in with Lindsay Hodge on 0417 149 479 please); At Aberdeen on July 25, stroke and putting; At Mbk on August 1, Stfd (book in with the proshop please.)
New members welcome. Hit offs by 8.30 am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.