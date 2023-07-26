Scone were too good for the Devils in reserve grade, winning 58-0. Singleton had the bye in reserve grade while Merriwa beat Aberdeen 18-10 in a top of the table clash at Merriwa Oval. Aberdeen lead the competition on 18 points, from Merriwa (second) and Greta Branxton (third) on 16 points, Scone (fourth) and Singleton (fifth) are locked on 14 points.