Greta Branxton Colts will claim the Group 21 minor premiership with victory against Scone Thoroughbreds at Greta Central on Saturday.
While for Singleton Greyhounds victory against Muswellbrook on Sunday will ensure a semi-finals spot.
The Colts and Thoroughbreds clash is a potential preview of this year's grand final and is a must-win game for the defending premiers Scone if they are to grab a top two finish and the double chance.
The two teams are the form sides in the Group 21 competition. The Thoroughbreds haven't lost a game since the loss against the Colts in round nine and have notched wins in recent weeks against second-placed Denman and a 58-6 thrashing of Singleton.
Leaders Greta Branxton have been the competitions most consistent side through 13 rounds and scored a convincing 18-point win against Muswellbrook on Saturday.
The Colts travelled to Olympic Park in Muswellbrook with Greta Branxton five-eighth Patrick Andrews opening the scoring. Josh Cagney added another first-half try before four second-half tries to Reuben Andrews, Nicholas Lawrence, Jesse Howard and Billy Mitchell secured the 34-16 win.
Scone beat Denman 20-10 at Scone Park on Sunday afternoon to trail the Devils by one point on the ladder with two rounds remaining.
After leading the competition in early July, the injury-ravaged Denman have lost their past two matches.
The try scorers for Scone were Ryan Hawkshaw, Caleb Taylor, Riley Pennell and Adan Mcguinness, while Jarrod Wicks landed two conversions. Denman's tries went to Siale Koloi and Semi Rokodinono.
Singleton Greyhounds can book a place in the semi-finals with victory at home against Muswellbrook Rams on Sunday.
The Greyhounds defeated Aberdeen 20-10 and have a two-point break on the Rams on the ladder.
The points differential has also been cut to just five points in the Rams favour after they went into round 13 with a 33-point advantage.
The Colts were resounding 38-0 winners against the Rams in reserve grade, Dylon Edwards scoring four tries.
Scone were too good for the Devils in reserve grade, winning 58-0. Singleton had the bye in reserve grade while Merriwa beat Aberdeen 18-10 in a top of the table clash at Merriwa Oval. Aberdeen lead the competition on 18 points, from Merriwa (second) and Greta Branxton (third) on 16 points, Scone (fourth) and Singleton (fifth) are locked on 14 points.
In Ladies League Tag, Scone are still unbeaten after a 34-4 win against Denman (fifth). Second-placed Singleton defeated Aberdeen (third) 22-0. In under-18s, Scone defeated Denman 30-0, while Muswellbrook forfeited their games against Singleton.
Greta Branxton v Scone at Greta Central Oval on Saturday, July 29 at 3pm.
Denman host Aberdeen at Denman Oval on Sunday, July 30 at 1.50pm
Singleton host Muswellbrook at Pirtek Oval on Sunday, July 30 at 1.50pm
