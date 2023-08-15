Boosting your mental fitness: 8 ways to exercise your brain

We all understand the importance of physical exercise-even if we don't always get enough of it! To maintain good health, we have to exercise our muscles and our cardiovascular systems. That goes without saying. But we also need to exercise our brains.

Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness. As we age, our brains become less efficient in terms of memory, concentration, and learning. Setting aside some time for brain exercises helps to slow down this inevitable decline, keeping your mind sharper and healthier for longer.

In this article we highlight eight of the best activities for boosting your mental fitness. Let's clarify something before we begin: these activities are not only for seniors. People of all ages can and should integrate them into their routines to stay mentally sharp.

Read

The number of people who read books has been steadily declining for decades. "I have no time to read," is a common excuse. Yet everyone manages to find time to mindlessly scroll through their various social media pages.

If you want to boost your brain health, start reading more. Ideally, you should read books that challenge you and force you to think, but are also enjoyable. Join a book club, buy an e-reader, or ask a bookworm friend to send a parcel of their favorite books to your home.

Play cards

Playing cards is a great way to pass the time and have fun while also exercising your mind. Some card games are better than others for this purpose. Choose one that requires you to use memory, strategy, and other thinking skills. Good examples include:

Poker

Bridge

Solitaire/Klondike

Hearts

Euchre

Rummy

Do crossword puzzles

Few games exercise your brain as much as a crossword puzzle. It engages several regions of your brain and promotes general knowledge. Also, finishing off a challenging crossword puzzle leaves you with an uplifting sense of pride and accomplishment.

Traditionally, you had to buy a newspaper to get your hands on a good crossword. These days, most people just download an app onto their phone. There are also books of crossword puzzles which you can order online and have delivered by a company that offers courier and road freight services.

Practice meditation

Meditation is known for inducing calmness, relaxation, and spirituality. It's excellent for reducing stress and anxiety, getting in touch with your senses, and improving your overall well-being. Research also suggests that meditation can promote neural plasticity, which refers to your brain's ability to adapt and reorganise itself.

There are many different forms of meditation. If you're new to it, you can begin with basic mindfulness meditation. This involves finding a quiet and comfortable space, sitting down, controlling your breathing, and becoming more aware of your consciousness. Begin with five-minute sessions and build up from there.

Yoga is closely associated with meditation, so you may want to give that a try as well. Yoga is typically done in a group setting under the instruction of a certified teacher.

Keep in mind that meditation is a practice, meaning it's something you must do on a regular basis to realise its benefits.

Try fasting

Intermittent fasting is growing in popularity due to its ability to promote weight loss, among other health benefits. For most people accustomed to eating three meals per day, fasting might seem counterintuitive. But studies indicate that fasting can help reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and boost heart health.

Moreover, there is evidence that intermittent fasting can help protect your brain against Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other forms of neurodegeneration.

Fasting can be difficult if you've never done it before, so you should ease your way into it. Begin by giving yourself an eight-hour eating window (e.g. from 10 am to 6 pm) and fasting outside of those hours. Adjust up or down as needed.

Learn something new

It's never too late to learn a new skill or hobby. On the contrary, doing so can reinvigorate a stale daily routine and give you a new sense of purpose. It really doesn't matter what you learn, as long as it stimulates your mind and you find it interesting. You may not become very good at it, but that's really beside the point. Not sure where to begin? Try learning how to:

speak a new language

play a musical instrument

draw or paint

play chess

play a sport (tennis, golf, etc.)

cook a new cuisine

dance

Ditch the GPS

At this point, most if not all of us are guilty of over-relying on GPS. We simply can't be bothered to navigate on our own anymore. But while the convenience of GPS is undeniable, we do ourselves-and our brains-a disservice when we delegate all of our navigation to a machine.

When we navigate on our own, we're forced to engage various parts of our brain involving visualisation, orientation, and memory. Great exercise for our minds, in other words. So give it a try: put away the GPS and find your way around the old-fashioned way. If you get lost, by all means, consult the digital map. Failing that, use your brain!

You can go one step further and begin drawing maps from memory. It's an interesting hobby and a terrific workout for your brain.

Pay attention to how things smell and taste

Have you ever listened to a wine or whisky connoisseur describe the subtle notes they detect on their palates? It's quite impressive. It's also good for your brain. Research has shown that multi-sensory activities can help improve memory function.