Scone based trainer Luke Pepper says history leaves him in no doubt that going first-up from a spell into the The Kosciuszko at Randwick on October 14 will give his mare her best chance of winning the race

By Greg Prichard
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:13am
Opal Ridge's trainer Luke Pepper says history leaves him in no doubt that going first-up from a spell into the The Kosciuszko at Randwick on October 14 will give his mare her best chance of winning the race.

