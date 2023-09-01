Opal Ridge's trainer Luke Pepper says history leaves him in no doubt that going first-up from a spell into the The Kosciuszko at Randwick on October 14 will give his mare her best chance of winning the race.
Pepper says the four-year-old is coming along exactly as he would like at the trainer's Scone base in preparation for the $2 million race over 1200 metres for country-trained horses.
"I couldn't be happier with her," Pepper said. "She's in terrific order. After every prep she's gone out for a spell and come back bigger and stronger and I'm really looking forward to seeing her race again."
But Pepper will wait until the big day of her main target race before that happens, because Opal Ridge has a history of racing very well fresh.
She won at her very first start in a race, in January, 2022, and again at the start of her second and third campaigns in July, 2022, and February, 2023.
And the last two Kosciuszkos have been won by horses racing first-up - Front Page last year and Art Cadeau in 2021.
Members of the public can buy $5 tickets in the slot draw for The Kosciuszko via the TAB App or from their local pub, club or TAB agency, or at race meetings.
The 14 winning slot-holders will be drawn on September 8 and they can then negotiate an agreement on a prizemoney share with the connections of a NSW county-trained or ACT-trained galloper and have that horse run for them.
Opal Ridge is the equal favourite with Far Too Easy at $4.50 in TAB Fixed Odds betting on The Kosciuszko.
"She's been dynamite first-up all along," Pepper said of Opal Ridge. "It's just a proven formula with her, something that she's always been able to do - race great fresh - so I've got no qualms about running first-up in The Kosciuszko.
"It's not like she was out in the paddock for a hell of long time either. She just had a nice freshen-up from her winter carnival campaign in Brisbane and she carried through a bit of residual fitness from that.
"So everything's on track. She was looking for a break by the end of her Brisbane campaign and she's had that now.
"She'll run in a barrier trial at Randwick on September 22 and that'll give us three weeks to tighten the screws and have her ready to rock in the big race.
"She's never been a horse that takes a lot of work to get her fit. She's incredibly well winded and very easy to train. We just try to keep her happy and she usually responds very well to that approach."
Pepper says the quality of The Kosciuszko as a race continues on an upward spiral.
"I think it's a credit to those trainers who produced the horses to win the last couple of Kosciuszkos first-up," he said. "I think it's a credit to all of the country trainers who get their horses to this race.
"The standard has gone up. We've had to get better horses and be better trainers and it's races like this and the level of competition that is involved that has made those things happen.
"Front Page and Art Cadeau are class horses. It may be a race for country horses, but it's definitely strong and not easy to win."
