Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan says Talbragar benefitted enormously from an autumn campaign of racing that has left him much more capable of winning a high-pressure race like the $2 million The Kosciuszko over 1200 metres at Randwick on October 14.
Talbragar had only raced three times in his career before being selected by a slot-holder to run in The Kosciusko last spring. He raced close to the lead, but faded in the home straight to finish 10th.
When he resumed racing in the autumn, Talbragar showed the benefit of the experience of having mixed it with the best country sprinters by coming out and winning in two of his three starts and finishing second in the other.
The runner-up finish was in the Country Championships final over 1400 metres at Randwick, when he was forced to sit three wide throughout but still came home strongly to beat all but Sizzle Minizzle.
Talbragar, a six-year-old gelding, has now had seven career starts for five wins and a second.
"Those three races in the autumn, particularly his win in the Country Championships wild card and then his second in the final, made a huge difference to his mentality," Morgan said.
"They were very competitive races and he learned what it was all about and started to do what you wanted him to do in races. He competed very well against quality horses and he'll be even better this campaign."
Members of the public can buy $5 tickets in the slot draw for The Kosciuszko via the TAB App or from their local pub, club or TAB agency, or at race meetings. Ticket sales close at 11.59pm on September 6.
The 14 winning slot-holders will be drawn on September 8 and they can then negotiate an agreement on a prizemoney share with the connections of a NSW county-trained or ACT-trained galloper and have that horse run for them.
Morgan plans to give Talbragar one race start ahead of The Kosciuszko, to ensure he's race-fit but still relatively fresh for the sprint event.
That race start could come as soon as at Dubbo on Sunday, during the Gold Cup Meeting.
"He'll either run at Dubbo on Sunday or go around in a barrier trial at Muswellbrook on Tuesday," Morgan said. "He'll definitely have one run in a race before the Kozzie. First and second-up have been his best runs in previous campaigns.
"He's in great order and if he wins at his first start back, gets a start in The Kosciuszko and then goes to Sydney with a record of six wins from eight starts - and is a horse that has won up to 1400 metres and can race on the speed - it'll be a pretty good-looking resumae."
Morgan is hoping two more of his horses - Broken Hill and Ezekeil - can also attract the interest of slot-holders for The Kosciuszko.
"Broken Hill has won three out of three since he joined our stable," he said. "He's a good horse and he's getting better.
"And Ezekeil is much better off at 1200 metres. We tried him again at 1400 in the Country Championships, but he didn't quite get it. We saw what he could do over 1200 before that when he won the Magic Millions Country Cup at Gold Coast.
"There's not much between Talbragar, Broken Hill and Ezekeil at the moment. They're all capable of running well in a race like The Kosciusko. It's a matter of how well they progress in the next little bit and how they go first-up - that'll tell us exactly where they're at."
