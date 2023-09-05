On Saturday September 2, a field of fifty two players contested an 18 Hole Stroke / Stableford for the Monthly Mug sponsored by the Scone RSL Group. The Mug winner with a fine score of 65 nett was regular Saturday player Phil McGuirk. The A Grade winner was Michael Robinson who had 38 points on a countback from Mick Alsleben. B Grade was won by Jim Hobbs also on a countback with 37 points from Daryl Dutton. The winner of C Grade, with the second best score of the day, was Chris Wilson with 40 points.