The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Overnight rain dampened the course a little but the scores were good with Vice Captain Julie Leckie being the winner. Her 36 points relegated Mary Brennan to runner up on a countback

Updated September 6 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scone lady golfers played an 18 Hole Stableford in good conditions on Thursday August 31 kindly sponsored by Cath Payne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.