Scone lady golfers played an 18 Hole Stableford in good conditions on Thursday August 31 kindly sponsored by Cath Payne.
Overnight rain dampened the course a little but the scores were good with Vice Captain Julie Leckie being the winner. Her 36 points relegated Mary Brennan to runner up on a countback.
Balls were won by these players plus Louise Mathews, Gillie Bennetto 35, Barb Hobbs 34, Cheryl Clydsdale, Noreen Marshall 33 and Cath Payne 31 points. Annie Woods won the NTP on the 13th.
On Saturday September 2, a field of fifty two players contested an 18 Hole Stroke / Stableford for the Monthly Mug sponsored by the Scone RSL Group. The Mug winner with a fine score of 65 nett was regular Saturday player Phil McGuirk. The A Grade winner was Michael Robinson who had 38 points on a countback from Mick Alsleben. B Grade was won by Jim Hobbs also on a countback with 37 points from Daryl Dutton. The winner of C Grade, with the second best score of the day, was Chris Wilson with 40 points.
The Domino's Pizza NTP's were won by Matt Hobbs 1.9 metres on the 4th, visitor Marley Poa 2.54 metres on the 8th and 2.19 metres on the 13th. The last NTP on the 17th was won by Scott Reid at 5.1 metres.
The ball winners were: Phil McGuirk 43, Chris Wilson 40, Michael Robinson, Red Palmer, Mick Alsleben 38, Jim Hobbs, Daryl Dutton 37, Julie Leckie 36, Andy Thrift, Barb Hobbs, Andrew Parry-Okeden, Matt Hobbs 35, Paul Smart, Shane Davis, Jock O'Connor, Kyle Smith, Luke Stevens, Tony O'Neill, Mick Reynolds, Kerry McLennan, George Groundwater and Robert Ryan all on 34 points a on a countback from Jono Keep and George Campbell.
Good scores were also recorded during the week with the best round in the 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday September 1, by visitor Tyler Jordan 40 points on a countback from runner up Wes Boyd. Wes' round included an amazing seven birdies for a scratch score of 66. This has added to his list of golfing achievements with a new "Best Score with Preferred Lies" from the white tees being set.
Balls were won by these players plus Paul McLoughlin 39, Tim Smith 37, Bud Vero 36, Paul McLoughlin 35, Charlie Wintle 34, Mick Soper and Mick Reynolds 33 points on a countback from four others.
Golfers at Scone this week can play an 18 Hole Stroke / Stableford for ladies on Thursday September 7 for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Melanie's Jewellers and Mitani Café. The ladies can also win the Julie Leckie "Wine O'Clock Putting" prize and the best scratch scores prizes from Dordie Bragg.
On Saturday September 9 the event will be an 18 Hole Individual & 2Ball Stableford. It is the annual A. E. Shaddock Memorial day sponsored by Charlie Manning and Noel Kelly. As usual the medley stableford competition will run concluding on Friday September 8.
