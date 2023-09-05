President of the Vets' Golf, Paul Gorman, is very pleased with the roll-up of the 29 players who enjoyed the stableford event for the inaugural President's Cup, held at Muswellbrook Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept 5.
The winner of this prestigious event for 2023 is Red Palmer with an excellent score of 41 points.
Second was Mick Alsleben 35 C/B, third Lindis Durham 35 C/B, fourth Dave Perfrement 35 C/B and fifth Des Partridge 35 C/B.
Balls went to Geoff Geerin 33 and then all the players who scored 32 points: Treasurer Bob Minch who shouted everyone lunch, Paul Foy, Madel McCormick, George Campbell, Bruce Robinson and Garry Carter.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Terry Mitchell.
Nearest the Pins:- 5th Reg Davidson 8th Tony Pearson 11th Mick McCormick 14th (second shot) Rod Upton 17th Kerry McLennan
FUTURE GAMES:- Tuesdays:- At Denman on Sept 12, Stfd; at Scone on Sept 19, Stfd (please book-in with Ross Banks); at Aberdeen on Sept 26, stroke and putting.
Please note that our annual Championships will be played at Mbk on Tuesday, October 3 (stroke) and then at Mbk again on October 10 for the second stroke round.
Treasurer Bob reminds everyone that the annual membership fee is now due: $15. New members welcome. Shotgun starts by 8.30am.
