The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

2023 President's Cup winner was Red Palmer with an excellent score of 41 points

Updated September 6 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

President of the Vets' Golf, Paul Gorman, is very pleased with the roll-up of the 29 players who enjoyed the stableford event for the inaugural President's Cup, held at Muswellbrook Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.