The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Merriwa to host a rural crime workshop on Tuesday September 19 at the Merriwa RSL starting at 6:00pm

Updated September 6 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Country communities are being urged to come together to stop rural crime with a series of statewide events coming to Merriwa on 19 September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.