The long running saga involving the reconstruction of the Merriwa to Willow Tree Road is one step closer to being solved with the federal government committing $48m in funding for the project

By Louise Nichols
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:45pm
Merriwa to Willow Tree Road - closed since January 2021 despite undergoing a $10m rebuild by Upper Hunter Shire Council. Picture supplied
In some good news for residents of the Upper Hunter the Federal government has committed $48 million to reconstruct the Merriwa to Willow Tree Road.

