The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Despite a tough season Merriwa Show was still able to host a successful Merino sheep competition with the Dales Trophy for Most successful Exhibitor awarded to Bulla Gully, Kars Springs near Scone

By Tess Hogan
September 20 2023 - 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Merriwa Springtime Show Results Wool Section 2023:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.