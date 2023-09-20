Merriwa Springtime Show Results Wool Section 2023:
Thank you to our Judge, Kevin Webber- Elders, Bourke
Thank you to our sponsors; Elders Merriwa, Elders Rural, Tuckerbox Kelpies, Springmount Carpentry, Angle Vale Merinos, and Hebuterne Pastoral
And to our exhibitors; Bulla Gully, SJ & L Wicks,Angle Vale Merinos, Stanley Family, Scone Pastoral Company, Kemp Rural and Hebuterne Pastoral.
Champion District Merino Fleece Unhoused: Angle Vale Merinos
Champion Open Merino Fleece Unhoused: Angle Vale Merinos
Champion Merino Ram Fleece: Bulla Gully
Champion Open Merino Fleece of Show: Bulla Gully
Champion Crossbred/ Comeback Fleece: Hebuterne Pastoral
Most Successful District Exhibitor: Angle Vale Merinos
Most Successful Exhibitor: Bulla Gully
Merriwa Springtime Results Merino Section:
Big thank you to our exhibitors and sponsors in a very tough season & thanks to our judge James Armstrong.
Grand Champion Ewe: Bulla Gully
Grand Champion Ram: Gundibri
Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Bulla Gully
JR Telfer Trophy: Bulla Gully
The Dales Trophy Most successful Exhibitor: Bulla Gully
Peter Gallagher Memorial Plate Winner: Teresa Hogan - Angle Vale Merinos
