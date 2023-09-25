The Scone Advocate
Dan Malone and visitor Matthew Crichton had a sensational score of 97 points to be the clear 2B Multiplier winners at Scone Golf Club on Saturday

September 25 2023 - 2:57pm
On Saturday September 23 at Scone Golf Club the sixth playing of the 18 Hole Individual & 2B Multiplier, Jason Whitehead Memorial Day was held. A great field of fifty four players contested the event sponsored by The Whitehead Family and Scone Happy Tooth.

