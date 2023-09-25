This week at Scone Golf Club the ladies will play an 18 Hole 2B 2Digit and Individual Stableford on Thursday September 28 kindly sponsored by Annie Woods and Janie Holyman. On Saturday September 30 the Hobbs Family will sponsor a 3BBB Stableford event. As usual the weekly Medley Stableford will conclude on Friday September 29. The club will also participate in the Hunter River District mixed pennant series which is a new venture for the District. It commences on Monday September 25 at Kurri against Cypress Lakes with three pairs of Mixed 4BBB Handicap Match Play.