On Saturday September 23 at Scone Golf Club the sixth playing of the 18 Hole Individual & 2B Multiplier, Jason Whitehead Memorial Day was held. A great field of fifty four players contested the event sponsored by The Whitehead Family and Scone Happy Tooth.
Dan Malone and visitor Matthew Crichton had a sensational score of 97 points to be the clear 2B Multiplier winners. The next best pairs were Ross Banks & Charlie Wintle 83 points on a countback from Aberdeen visitors Gary Leake & David Taylor.
The individual scores were also very high with the winner of A Grade being Steve Morse with a fine round for 44 points and the runner up Jodie Ihle 41 points. In B Grade Maitland visitor Sharon Constable had her best round ever to record 46 points with the runner up being visitor John Belfield 40 points. Annie Woods won C Grade with a great round of 42 points and the runner up was Graham White 38 points.
Balls were won by all these players plus Matthew Crichton (V) 44, Charlie Wintle 41, Dan Malone, Barb Hobbs, David Taylor 39, Gary Leake, Cheryl Clydsdale, David O'Donnell 38, Mick Alsleben, Jeff Harrington, Robert Colbert (V), Glen Tarrant, Lyn Kelly (V), Ross Banks, Lyn Banks and Brad Hockley all on 37 points.
There were top shots played to win the NTP's with Justin Smart's 0.70 metres on the 13th also winning him a jackpot of twelve balls! Ross Banks won the 4th at 1.53 metres, and Mick Alsleben won both the the 8th at 1.64 metres and the 17th at 3.6 metres. The Dawson Estate Agents Eagle's Nest was won by Matt Hobbs who holed out for 2 on the Par 4 5th hole!
The ladies played the September Monthly Medal round on Thursday September 21. Again there were some top scores required to be in the winners' circle! Mary Brennan won the medal and Melanie's Jewellers voucher with 68 nett and also the "Wine O'Clock Putting" sponsored by Julie Leckie with 30 putts. This was on a countback from Barb Hobbs and Leah Jamieson. The runner up receiving the Mitani Café voucher was Fiona Simson with 69 nett on a countback from unlucky Dordie Bragg.
The Scratch score prizes went to Division 1 -Lyn Banks 78, Division 2- Mary Brennan 92 and Division 3- Nickie Cramsie 112. Louise Mathews hit a fine shot to win the NTP on the 13th. The ball winners were: Mary Brennan 40, Dordie Bragg, Fiona Simson 39, Louise Mathews, Lyn Banks, Kerry McLennan 38, Julie Leckie, Barb Hobbs 37 and Judy Carmody 36 points on a countback from Kathy Robinson.
The winning round in the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday September 22 was by Josh Noble who had 42 points and balls went to him plus Glen Tarrant 40, Mick Alsleben, Hew Llewelyn 36, Joel Harrison and Kevin Martin 34 points.
The Scone ladies supported the Merriwa Open Day and District Sandgreen Championship on Wednesday September 20. In difficult playing conditions Julie Leckie was the HRDGA Scratch Runner up on a countback from Lyn Banks one shot behind winner Sue Wilks from Muswellbrook. Judy Carmody was the District Division 2 Scratch winner with both Julie and Judy gaining other open day prizes too.
This week at Scone Golf Club the ladies will play an 18 Hole 2B 2Digit and Individual Stableford on Thursday September 28 kindly sponsored by Annie Woods and Janie Holyman. On Saturday September 30 the Hobbs Family will sponsor a 3BBB Stableford event. As usual the weekly Medley Stableford will conclude on Friday September 29. The club will also participate in the Hunter River District mixed pennant series which is a new venture for the District. It commences on Monday September 25 at Kurri against Cypress Lakes with three pairs of Mixed 4BBB Handicap Match Play.
