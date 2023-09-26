A man has been arrested and charged for property offences in the Hunter Valley.
Just after 6.30pm on Wednesday (20 September 2023), emergency services were called to a business on Kelly Street, Scone, following reports of a robbery.
On arrival, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District spoke to a 25-year-old female employee.
Police were told that she was about to close the store when a man - believed to be in his 20s - entered the store and allegedly demanded money.
The man allegedly stole a charity coinbox located near counter before fleeing on foot.
The woman was not injured.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, detectives arrested a 25-year-old man at an address on Coolibah Street, Scone, about 9am yesterday (Friday 22 September 2023).
He was charged with demand property with menaces with intent to steal, and steal from the person value less than or equal to $2,000.
He was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday (26 September 2023).
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
