The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Three charged following alleged armed robbery at Blandford and a pursuit from Singleton to Newcastle

Updated September 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged armed robbery and pursuit through the Hunter Valley overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.