Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged armed robbery and pursuit through the Hunter Valley overnight.
About 1am (Wednesday 27 September 2023), police were called to the New England Highway, Blandford, following reports of an armed robbery.
At the scene, a 73-year-old man told police he had stopped his vehicle to assist three unknown people who flagged him down a short time earlier.
As the man exited his car, the three people allegedly took his keys and threatened the man with a knife, before fleeing in his vehicle, a white Ford Ranger utility.
The man did not report any injuries to police at the time of the incident.
A short time later, police were conducting patrols of the Singleton area when they attempted to stop the utility on the New England Highway.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated, continuing on towards Newcastle.
The pursuit came to an end in North Lambton following the successful deployment of tyre spikes.
Three teenagers - two boys and a girl - were arrested at the scene before being taken to Newcastle Police Station.
The alleged driver, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with robbery in company, and police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.
The passengers, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
All three were refused bail to appear before a Children's Court today (Wednesday 27 September 2023).
