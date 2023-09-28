Police are appealing for information following a multiple-vehicle crash in the Hunter earlier this month.
About 11.30am on Monday 18 September 2023, emergency services were called to the Golden Highway, Cassilis, following reports of a crash involving two utilities and a SUV.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the two drivers of the utilities before taking both men - aged 67 and 29 - to John Hunter Hospital.
The driver of the SUV - a 63-year-old woman - was not injured.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Crash investigators commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, investigators are seeking any witnesses, anyone who may have been travelling along the Golden Highway or the surrounding streets at the time and may have dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
