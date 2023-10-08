A layoff by Captain Ross Banks resulted in a return to form on Saturday October 7 at Scone Golf Club to be the winner of the day. His round of 40 points pipped two others on a countback for the Scone Auto One first place prize. In remarkable rounds, the second prize went to John Roe who shot below his age with 79 and the third prize was won by Jono Keep with his round including five birdies for 1 under par 71.
On an extremely windy day the scores were again very good with balls being won by Ross Banks, John Roe, Jono Keep 40, Luke Stevens, Garry Carter, Matt Langan 39, Bruce Lambert, Tony O'Neill 38, Jock O'Connor, Jodie Ihle, Jake Teague 37, Wes Boyd, Warren Styles, Brad Baker, Jeff Harrington 36, David Bradshaw and Alan Wood 35 points on a countback from Jim Hobbs and Sid Collison.
The Domino's Pizza NTPs were shared around with the winners being Wes Boyd 1.84 metres on the 4 th , Tony O'Neill 1.64 metres on the 8 th , Jim Hobbs 0.70 metres (Jackpot 2 balls) on the 13 th , and Charlie Wintle 1.95 metres on the 17 th .
On Thursday October 5 the Scone ladies played the last of the Monthly Medal rounds for the season. It was a difficult day for golf played in strong winds and after welcome rain overnight, however Cath Payne had the round of the day to win the medal and Melanie's Jewellers voucher with 68 nett. Annie Woods was the winner of the Mitani voucher as runner up with 71 nett. Cath Payne also won the Birdie Box worth eleven balls on the 13 th hole, and the scratch prize for Division 2 with 96. Lyn Banks won the scratch prize for Division 1 with 83 and also the last of the Julie Leckie wine for the least putts with 28. Sue Williams won the Division 3 scratch prize and Julie Leckie won the NTP on the 13 th . Balls were won by Cath Payne 40, Annie Woods 37, Fiona Simson 39, Sally Archibald 34, Mary Brennan, Louise Mathews 33 and Lyn Banks 32 points.
The winner of the Weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday October 6 was Jono Keep with an excellent round of 42 points, also winning a ball along with Susan Lockwood 40 and Sue Wilks 38 points.
On Tuesday October 3 Scone were defeated by Branxton at Cypress Lakes 2/1 in the Hunter River District Mixed Pennant. Leah Jamieson and Mick Alsleben managed to win their match comfortably but Charlie Wintle and Kerry McLennan, and Paul McLoughlin and Lyn Banks were defeated. On Tuesday October 10 Scone has the bye but will host the pennant round with thirty six visiting players.
This week at Scone the ladies will play the second round of the Interclub Challenge with Muswellbrook on Thursday October 12. This event is kindly sponsored by Jason Taylor of Muswellbrook Golf Shop. The Scone team is well behind in the points in the Stableford competition after the first round was played at Muswellbrook earlier in the year. On Saturday October 14 the event will be a 2B and Individual Stableford sponsored by Graham Brown and Scott Shann. The Medley Stableford weekly competition will conclude on Friday October 13.
A regional playoff of the Keno Let's Play Ambrose was held at Mudgee on Sunday October 8. The Scone men's pair of Mac Dawson and Bardy Badenhorst unfortunately were beaten on a countback with a score of 65 nett. In the mixed event Barb and Matt Hobbs finished fifth with 68.5 nett. Leah Jamieson contested the ladies event for Aberdeen with Dawn Jamieson and they were also unlucky being beaten on a countback with 68.5 nett. Scone ladies Dordie Bragg and Julie Leckie will contest another regional final at Tuncurry on November 5.
