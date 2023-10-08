The Scone Advocate
A layoff by Captain Ross Banks resulted in a return to form on Saturday October 7 at Scone Golf Club to be the winner of the day. His round of 40 points pipped two others on a countback for the Scone Auto One first place prize. In remarkable rounds, the second prize went to John Roe who shot below his age with 79 and the third prize was won by Jono Keep with his round including five birdies for 1 under par 71.

