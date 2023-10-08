On Thursday October 5 the Scone ladies played the last of the Monthly Medal rounds for the season. It was a difficult day for golf played in strong winds and after welcome rain overnight, however Cath Payne had the round of the day to win the medal and Melanie's Jewellers voucher with 68 nett. Annie Woods was the winner of the Mitani voucher as runner up with 71 nett. Cath Payne also won the Birdie Box worth eleven balls on the 13 th hole, and the scratch prize for Division 2 with 96. Lyn Banks won the scratch prize for Division 1 with 83 and also the last of the Julie Leckie wine for the least putts with 28. Sue Williams won the Division 3 scratch prize and Julie Leckie won the NTP on the 13 th . Balls were won by Cath Payne 40, Annie Woods 37, Fiona Simson 39, Sally Archibald 34, Mary Brennan, Louise Mathews 33 and Lyn Banks 32 points.