What is server-side vs client-side rendering in website development?

This is branded content.
Imagine you're at a restaurant. You place an order, and the kitchen (the server) prepares your meal and serves it to you. This is akin to server-side rendering in website development. Now, imagine a different scenario where you're given all the ingredients to prepare your meal right at your table. This is similar to client-side rendering.
These two methods - server-side rendering (SSR) and client-side rendering (CSR) - dictate how a webpage is delivered to your browser and, ultimately, how quickly you can interact with it.
Websites that load quickly provide a better user experience and are more likely to rank well in search engine results pages (SERPs). This is because Google's algorithm considers page load speed a vital factor when ranking websites. The choice between SSR and CSR can greatly impact this speed, making it a crucial decision for web developers.
Understanding the differences between server-side and client-side rendering isn't just a technical necessity but a strategic one. It can influence your website's performance, the user experience, and even your website's visibility on search engines. If you're looking for expert guidance in making these strategic decisions, contact Pursuit Digital for web development services.
So, let's dive in and explore these two rendering methods, their pros and cons, and when to use each.
Website development is similar to constructing a building. It involves laying the foundation (back-end development), constructing the structure (front-end development) and, finally, adding the aesthetics (web design). Each of these stages is crucial in creating a functional, visually appealing and user-friendly website.
Rendering is a crucial aspect of website development. It determines how the website's elements are displayed to the user, affecting the overall user experience. Whether it's an online store, a blog or a social media platform, rendering plays a significant role in how users interact with the website and perceive its performance.
Rendering, in the context of website development, is the process of displaying a webpage to the user. Think of it as the final step in a relay race. After all the coding, designing and data fetching, rendering is the final baton pass that delivers the webpage to the user's screen.
Rendering impacts the user experience directly. A well-rendered webpage can load quickly, display content accurately and provide smooth user interaction. On the other hand, poor rendering can lead to slow load times, distorted visuals and a frustrating user experience. Understanding the different types of rendering server-side and client-side is the key to optimising this crucial process.
Server-side rendering is a process where the server generates the full HTML (hypertext markup language) for a page in response to a user's request. Here's a simplified version of how it works:
Now, let's look into the advantages and disadvantages of SSR.
SSR can offer a number of benefits for both performance and security. Below are a few:
However, it's important to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of SSR before deciding whether it's the right approach for your website.
While SSR has many advantages, it also has a few disadvantages, like the following:
SSR is particularly beneficial for websites where SEO is a priority, such as blogs, news sites and e-commerce stores. It's also a good choice for sites with less user interaction and more content display, where full-page reloads won't significantly impact the user experience.
Client-side rendering is a process where the initial request from the user's browser fetches a bare-bones HTML document, along with the JavaScript required to render the webpage. Here's a simplified flow of how it works:
So, what are CSR's advantages and disadvantages?
CSR has several advantages, like the following:
CSR is a good choice for web pages that need to have fast initial load times and good interactivity.
Unfortunately, CSR also has a few disadvantages. Some of the most common are the following:
For web applications that prioritise high user interaction and don't heavily rely on SEO, such as interactive web applications, internal dashboards and apps with content behind user logins, CSR is an excellent choice. It's also beneficial for sites where server resources are limited, as the rendering load is shifted to the client.
Having explored the individual landscapes of SSR and CSR, it's time to bring them face-to-face. When comparing the two, it's important to remember that neither is inherently superior. They each have their strengths and weaknesses, and the choice between the two often depends on your website's specific needs.
Here are some crucial factors to consider:
Consider these examples:
In the end, choosing between SSR and CSR is dependent on your website's particular requirements and constraints. It's about finding the right tool for the job and, sometimes, that might even involve a mix of both.
Speaking of which...
As we navigate the world of web development, we often find that the solutions lie somewhere in the middle. This brings us to hybrid rendering, a blend of SSR and CSR. This section will explore what it entails, its potential benefits and drawbacks, and situations where it might be the ideal choice.
Hybrid rendering, as the name suggests, combines the best of both SSR and CSR. It leverages the former for the initial page load to deliver content quickly and improve SEO. Then, it switches to the latter for subsequent page navigations to provide a smooth user experience.
Here are some benefits of hybrid rendering:
However, hybrid rendering also has some potential drawbacks, such as:
Hybrid rendering is a great fit for websites that need to balance SEO and initial load speed with high user interaction. For example, an e-commerce site might use SSR for product pages (which need to be SEO-friendly) and CSR for the shopping cart and checkout processes (which require smooth user interactions).
Hybrid rendering offers a flexible approach that can adapt to a wide range of needs, making it a powerful tool in the web developer's toolkit.
Server-side rendering shines with its SEO benefits and quick initial page load, making it a great fit for content-heavy sites. On the other hand, client-side rendering excels in providing smooth user interactions, particularly for web applications with dynamic content.
However, the choice isn't always black and white. The hybrid approach offers a flexible middle ground, combining the benefits of both SSR and CSR. It's a testament to the adaptable nature of web development, where the best solution often involves s tailored mix of techniques.
So, whether you choose SSR, CSR or a hybrid approach, remember that understanding these rendering methods is a powerful tool for achieving that goal.