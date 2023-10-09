What is server-side vs client-side rendering in website development?

Whether it's an online store, a blog or a social media platform, rendering plays a significant role in how users interact with a website and perceive its performance. Picture Shutterstock

Imagine you're at a restaurant. You place an order, and the kitchen (the server) prepares your meal and serves it to you. This is akin to server-side rendering in website development. Now, imagine a different scenario where you're given all the ingredients to prepare your meal right at your table. This is similar to client-side rendering.

These two methods - server-side rendering (SSR) and client-side rendering (CSR) - dictate how a webpage is delivered to your browser and, ultimately, how quickly you can interact with it.

Websites that load quickly provide a better user experience and are more likely to rank well in search engine results pages (SERPs). This is because Google's algorithm considers page load speed a vital factor when ranking websites. The choice between SSR and CSR can greatly impact this speed, making it a crucial decision for web developers.

Understanding the differences between server-side and client-side rendering isn't just a technical necessity but a strategic one. It can influence your website's performance, the user experience, and even your website's visibility on search engines.

So, let's dive in and explore these two rendering methods, their pros and cons, and when to use each.

Understanding website development

Website development is similar to constructing a building. It involves laying the foundation (back-end development), constructing the structure (front-end development) and, finally, adding the aesthetics (web design). Each of these stages is crucial in creating a functional, visually appealing and user-friendly website.

Rendering is a crucial aspect of website development. It determines how the website's elements are displayed to the user, affecting the overall user experience. Whether it's an online store, a blog or a social media platform, rendering plays a significant role in how users interact with the website and perceive its performance.

What is rendering?

Rendering, in the context of website development, is the process of displaying a webpage to the user. Think of it as the final step in a relay race. After all the coding, designing and data fetching, rendering is the final baton pass that delivers the webpage to the user's screen.

Rendering impacts the user experience directly. A well-rendered webpage can load quickly, display content accurately and provide smooth user interaction. On the other hand, poor rendering can lead to slow load times, distorted visuals and a frustrating user experience. Understanding the different types of rendering server-side and client-side is the key to optimising this crucial process.

Server-side rendering (SSR)

Server-side rendering is a process where the server generates the full HTML (hypertext markup language) for a page in response to a user's request. Here's a simplified version of how it works:

The client (user's browser) sends a request to the server for a webpage.

The server runs the necessary code to generate the HTML of the webpage.

The server sends the fully rendered HTML page back to the client.

The client displays the webpage to the user.

Now, let's look into the advantages and disadvantages of SSR.

Advantages of server-side rendering

SSR can offer a number of benefits for both performance and security. Below are a few:

Improve SEO: Since the server delivers a fully rendered page, search engine crawlers can easily index the content, improving the site's SEO.

Initial page load is better: The user can see the webpage content faster, which can enhance the site's perceived performance.

More accurate user metrics: SSR can also help you collect more precise user metrics. This is because the server can track the user's interaction with the page as it is being rendered. With CSR, the server can only track the user's interaction with the page after the JavaScript has loaded.

Improved security: SSR can help enhance your website's security by preventing malicious code from being injected into the page.

However, it's important to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of SSR before deciding whether it's the right approach for your website.

Disadvantages of server-side rendering

While SSR has many advantages, it also has a few disadvantages, like the following:

Server load: Since the server has to generate a new HTML page for every request, it can put a significant load on the server, especially for high-traffic websites.

Full page reloads: Every time a user navigates to a new page, the server has to render the entire page again, which can lead to a less smooth user experience compared to client-side rendering.

Delayed interactivity: SSR can delay interactivity because the client-side JavaScript code isn't loaded until after the page has been rendered. This delay can make the page feel less responsive, especially for users with slow internet connections.

SSR is particularly beneficial for websites where SEO is a priority, such as blogs, news sites and e-commerce stores. It's also a good choice for sites with less user interaction and more content display, where full-page reloads won't significantly impact the user experience.

Client-side rendering

Client-side rendering is a process where the initial request from the user's browser fetches a bare-bones HTML document, along with the JavaScript required to render the webpage. Here's a simplified flow of how it works:

The client (user's browser) sends a request to the server for a webpage.

The server sends back a minimal HTML document, along with the JavaScript required to render the webpage.

The client runs JavaScript to generate the HTML of the webpage.

The webpage is displayed to the user.

So, what are CSR's advantages and disadvantages?

Advantages of client-side rendering

CSR has several advantages, like the following:

Smooth user interactions: Once the initial stage is loaded, subsequent page navigations and interactions can be smooth, as only necessary data is fetched and updated.

Reduced server load: The server doesn't need to generate a complete HTML page for every request, reducing the server load.

CSR is a good choice for web pages that need to have fast initial load times and good interactivity.

Disadvantages of client-side rendering

Unfortunately, CSR also has a few disadvantages. Some of the most common are the following:

Initial load time: The first load can take longer, as the client has to download more JavaScript and render the page.

SEO challenges: As the content is rendered on the client side, it can pose difficulties for search engine crawlers, potentially affecting SEO.

For web applications that prioritise high user interaction and don't heavily rely on SEO, such as interactive web applications, internal dashboards and apps with content behind user logins, CSR is an excellent choice. It's also beneficial for sites where server resources are limited, as the rendering load is shifted to the client.

Server-side vs client-side rendering

Having explored the individual landscapes of SSR and CSR, it's time to bring them face-to-face. When comparing the two, it's important to remember that neither is inherently superior. They each have their strengths and weaknesses, and the choice between the two often depends on your website's specific needs.

Here are some crucial factors to consider:

SEO needs: If your website relies heavily on SEO, SSR might be a better choice due to its ability to deliver fully rendered pages that are easier for search engine crawlers to index.

User interaction: For websites with high user interaction, CSR can provide a smoother user experience after the initial page load.

Server load: If server resources are limited, CSR can help reduce the load by shifting the rendering to the client side.

Initial page load speed: If it's crucial for your website to display content quickly upon the first visit, SSR might be the better option.

Consider these examples:

Blogs and news sites: These types of websites often rely heavily on SEO and need to display content quickly to users. In this case, SSR would likely be the preferred choice.

Interactive web applications: For web applications with high user interaction, such as a web-based game or an interactive dashboard, CSR would likely provide a smoother user experience.

In the end, choosing between SSR and CSR is dependent on your website's particular requirements and constraints. It's about finding the right tool for the job and, sometimes, that might even involve a mix of both.

Speaking of which...

Hybrid rendering

As we navigate the world of web development, we often find that the solutions lie somewhere in the middle. This brings us to hybrid rendering, a blend of SSR and CSR. This section will explore what it entails, its potential benefits and drawbacks, and situations where it might be the ideal choice.

Hybrid rendering, as the name suggests, combines the best of both SSR and CSR. It leverages the former for the initial page load to deliver content quickly and improve SEO. Then, it switches to the latter for subsequent page navigations to provide a smooth user experience.

Here are some benefits of hybrid rendering:

Best of both worlds: Hybrid rendering combines the SEO and initial load speed benefits of SSR with the smooth user interactions of CSR.

Flexibility: It allows developers to choose which parts of their app should be server-rendered and which parts should be client-rendered, providing greater flexibility.

Better accessibility: SSR can make websites more accessible to users with screen readers because the rendered pages are available even if they don't have JavaScript enabled.

However, hybrid rendering also has some potential drawbacks, such as:

Complexity: Implementing a hybrid approach can be more complex than using purely SSR or CSR, as it requires managing both rendering methods.

Potential for inconsistency: If the server-rendered and client-rendered content isn't synchronised, it can create a jarring experience for users.

Increased development costs: Hybrid rendering can be more expensive to develop than either SSR or CSR alone.

Hybrid rendering is a great fit for websites that need to balance SEO and initial load speed with high user interaction. For example, an e-commerce site might use SSR for product pages (which need to be SEO-friendly) and CSR for the shopping cart and checkout processes (which require smooth user interactions).

Hybrid rendering offers a flexible approach that can adapt to a wide range of needs, making it a powerful tool in the web developer's toolkit.

Conclusion

Server-side rendering shines with its SEO benefits and quick initial page load, making it a great fit for content-heavy sites. On the other hand, client-side rendering excels in providing smooth user interactions, particularly for web applications with dynamic content.

However, the choice isn't always black and white. The hybrid approach offers a flexible middle ground, combining the benefits of both SSR and CSR. It's a testament to the adaptable nature of web development, where the best solution often involves s tailored mix of techniques.