Motorists are advised changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday on Kelly Street at Scone as part of the Scone CBD Revitalisation Project.
Transport for NSW will be carrying out addition upgrade work to improve the road surface between St Aubins Street and Kingdon Street, to allow Upper Hunter Shire Council to continue the project.
The work includes cutting sections of the road to remove and replace concrete slabs which were not previously replaced during work completed in June and July 2022.
We will also carry out concrete crack repairs on Kelly Street.
Transport for NSW will be carrying out work from Sunday to Thursday from 7pm to 4.30am and is expected to be completed in late October, weather permitting.
To ensure the safety of workers and motorists, northbound traffic will be diverted via Mian Street, from Kingdon Street to Susan Street.
Southbound traffic will be detoured via Susan Street, down Main Street and back onto Kelly Street at Kingdon Street.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
