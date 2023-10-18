Equipping rural based health professionals with skills to treat trauma emergencies, such as quadbike injuries, was the aim of a one day training conference 'Trauma on the Track' at Scone Racecourse.
This was an intensive one-day trauma conference for front line rural emergency clinicians attended by 80 participants from all over the Hunter New England District, including nurses, doctors and paramedics.
The focus of the day was on Rural Trauma - heavy vehicles, motor bikes, quadbike and horse and cattle related injuries.
The choice of training is vital given the fact the majority of attendees work in farming dominated communities and farming has earned the unenviable title of Australia's most dangerous profession, with 55 farmers losing their lives on the job last year.
The vast majority of deaths were attributed to farm vehicles and mobile machinery, with tractors accounting for 20pc of the fatalities and a further 14pc involved quads.
There were almost 160 hospitalisations, and the 55 deaths is a 20pc increase to the previous year.
Trauma on the Track was a joint venture between the John Hunter Trauma Service and Emergency department with funding from Glencore and EMET (Emergency Medicine Education and Training scheme - the Australasian college of Emergency Medicine's rural program)
Scone racecourse generously donated their conference centre - providing a spectacular backdrop and top grade facilities.
Sixteen clinical trauma clinicians volunteered their time and expertise to teach, including Trauma Clinical Nurse Consultants (CNC).
Trauma surgeons, orthopaedic registrars, emergency CNCs, nurse practitioners, sonographers, retrieval doctors, anaesthetists and Emergency Medicine Specialist were all on hand to pass on their skills and knowledge.
The day was made up of a mix of case presentations, lectures interspersed with participating in skill stations.
There were eight skill stations for attendees to get hands on experience in. Including Ultrasound techniques, difficult airway skills, reducing joint dislocations and inserting chest drains.
The day was well received with lots of positive feedback. Plans for next year's event have already started.
