Melbourne Cup history, facts & betting tips

This iconic event captures global attention on the first Tuesday of every November. Picture Shutterstock

The Melbourne Cup, with a rich and intricate history spanning over 162 years, is steeped in unique facts and figures that bettors should review before placing their bets on the upcoming 2023 Melbourne Cup, scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Flemington.



An examination of this historical data, combined with the latest Melbourne Cup Form Guide, can significantly improve your chances of correctly predicting the triumphant Melbourne Cup Trifecta. This iconic event, famously known to halt the nation, captures global attention at 3:00pm (AEDT) on the first Tuesday of every November.

To make an informed assessment of the present Melbourne Cup field, it can be helpful to delve into past records detailing previous Melbourne Cup victors, their jockeys, and trainers. Consideration of Melbourne Cup statistics, such as the barriers, age and sex, and weights of past champions, can be beneficial.

For those seeking knowledge beyond merely wagering, there are intriguing tidbits such as the heaviest weight ever carried by a Melbourne Cup champion, the fastest Melbourne Cup race record, and the lowest-priced favourite who clinched the title.



The Races.com.au team has compiled all these fascinating Melbourne Cup facts and betting trends, as well as lesser-known trivia that might just give you the edge in a trivia contest!

Melbourne Cup - Did you know?

Did you know that the Melbourne Cup was first run on a Tuesday back in 1875? The color grey has been associated with six Melbourne Cup winners, the most famous of which is Subzero who won in 1992. Interestingly, Russia won an Australian sporting event in 1946. But not in the way you might think - Russia was the name of a horse!

Melbourne Cup race record

Kingston Rule holds the current Melbourne Cup time record after winning in 3 minutes 16.30 seconds back in 1993.

Slowest Winning Melbourne Cup time

Archer, the inaugural winner in 1861, holds the record for the slowest winning time at 3 minutes 52 seconds.

Multiple Melbourne Cup Winners

Several horses have won the Melbourne Cup more than once, including Archer (1861, 1862), Peter Pan (1932, 1934), Rain Lover (1968, 1969), Think Big (1974, 1975), and Makybe Diva (2003, 2004, 2005).

Most Melbourne Cup Wins - Trainer

Bart Cummings holds the record for the most Melbourne Cup wins as a trainer with 12 victories. In the modern era, dating from 1983, the training accolades for the Melbourne Cup have been dominated by Lee Freedman. He has trained five Melbourne Cup winners, achieving these notable victories in 1989, 1992, 1995, 2004, and 2005. His remarkable success underscores his strategic training methods and keen eye for equine talent.

Most Melbourne Cup Wins - Jockey

The title for the most Melbourne Cup wins by a jockey is jointly held by Bobbie Lewis and Harry White, each claiming four triumphs. Lewis' victories came aboard The Victory in 1902, Patrobas in 1915, Artilleryman in 1919, and Trivalve in 1927.

On the other hand, White achieved success on Think Big in 1974 and 1975, Arwon in 1978, and Hyperno in 1979, and also scored two Melbourne Cup doubles. In more recent times, since 1983, Damien Oliver (1995, 2002, 2013), Glen Boss (2003, 2004, 2005), and Kerrin McEvoy (2000, 2016, 2018) each have three Melbourne Cup victories to their names.

Melbourne Cup jockey facts

The Melbourne Cup has seen significant milestones in terms of gender inclusivity and age exceptionalities. The trailblazer for female Australian jockeys was Claire Lindop, who in 2003, rode Debben, albeit without claiming a victory. However, the very first female jockey to compete in this prestigious event was Maree Lyndon, who rode Argonaut Style in 1987.

On the youthful side of the spectrum, Peter St. Albans holds the record for the youngest jockey to ever claim the Melbourne Cup. In 1876, at just shy of 13 years old (12 years, 11 months, and 23 days to be precise), he rode Briseis to victory.

Furthermore, a significant highlight in Melbourne Cup's history is the 2015 race, where Michelle Payne, riding Prince Of Penzance, became the only female jockey to ever clinch the Melbourne Cup title.

Melbourne Cup field facts

Field sizes have varied greatly over the years, with the smallest field being 7 starters in 1963, and the largest field having 39 starters in 1890.

Melbourne Cup barrier statistics

Barrier statistics tell an interesting story in the Melbourne Cup's illustrious history. Until the victory of Verry Elleegant in 2021, barrier 18 held a unique distinction - it was the only barrier since their introduction in 1924 that hadn't seen a winner cross the finish line. Conversely, Barrier 5 has been a lucky charm, producing eight winners since 1925, including back-to-back winners Green Moon (2012) and Fiorente (2013).

Such back-to-back victories from the same barrier were last witnessed in the mid-80s when What A Nuisance (1985) and At Talaq (1986) took the honours from barrier 17.



The most recent winner to emerge from barrier 1 was Prince Of Penzance in 2015. The last horse to overcome the disadvantage of the outside barrier and win the Cup was Brew (2000) from 22 of 22 following two field scratchings. And interestingly, barriers 6, 15, 23 and 24 have not seen a winner since 1983.

Melbourne Cup Saddlecloth Statistics

Saddlecloth numbers 4 and 12 have proven to be the most fortunate, each recording 11 victories. The latest triumph for number 4 came with Verry Elleegant in 2021. Number 1 also boasts 11 wins, with Gold Trip securing the most recent win in 2022. Not far behind is number 6, which has a total of 10 victories, the latest being Twilight Payment in 2020. Numbers 5 and 8 have each seen 8 wins, while numbers 2 and 11 have each been victorious 7 times. In contrast, number 18 has had its share of bad luck, being the least successful Melbourne Cup saddlecloth.

Melbourne Cup winner stats - Age

As of 2020, horses in their prime, specifically those aged four and five, have shown the highest performance, securing victories 56.6 per cent of the time.



In the span of ten years from 2006 to 2016, half a dozen six-year-old equines, including Prince Of Penzance in 2015, won the prestigious Melbourne Cup. This trend continued with Verry Elleegant in 2021, and Gold Trip in 2022.

The Melbourne Cup's long history has seen only three eight-year-old champions: Catalogue in 1938, Toryboy in 1865, and Twilight Payment in 2020, who raced as an eight-year-old in Australia despite being a seven-year-old in European reckoning. The last time a three-year-old claimed victory was in 1941, courtesy of Skipton.

Melbourne Cup Winner Stats - Sex

Makybe Diva, renowned for her back-to-back victories in 2003, 2004, and 2005, stands as the most illustrious mare in Melbourne Cup history. Only 14 times has a mare crossed the finish line first, with 12 unique mares claiming the trophy.



The latest mare to capture this prestigious title is Verry Elleegant in 2021. It's worth noting that stallions (Entires) maintain the upper hand in terms of victory records. Interestingly, the Melbourne Cup has seen only three fillies emerge as champions.

Melbourne Cup weight facts

Over the previous ten years, Melbourne Cup winners have typically borne a weight of between 54kg and 55kg. The record for the most substantial weight carried to a win is held by Carbine, who triumphed under the burden of 10 stone 5 pounds (66.0kg) in 1890.



Phar Lap, despite carrying an incredible 10 stone 10lb (68kg), ended up in eighth place in 1931 following his victory in the 1930 race.

The lightest load ever carried to victory was by Banker with a mere 33.5kg in 1863. Recent years have seen Makybe Diva in 2005 (58kg), Verry Elleegant in 2021 (57kg), and Gold Trip in 2022 (57.5kg) defy the odds by winning the Melbourne Cup while carrying more than 56.5kg.



In post-1983 history, only Black Knight in 1984 and Rogan Josh in 1999 have managed to secure first place while carrying as little as 50kg.

Melbourne Cup winning colours

Black has been the predominant colour sported by victorious jockeys in the Melbourne Cup's history, leading the count in terms of winning appearances. Following closely are hues of navy and royal blue, which have gained considerable popularity in more recent iterations of this prestigious race.

Melbourne Cup betting statistics

The Melbourne Cup Trifecta dividend reached a staggering record in 1993, rewarding punters with a whopping $61,867.90. In another historical moment in 2009, bettors nationwide poured out a record-breaking $95.6 million on Tuesday's Melbourne Cup across both Victorian and New South Wales TABs.



On average, a punter's expenditure on the Melbourne Cup odds typically rounds off at around $8.50. From this amount, approximately $7.30 is recouped in dividends.

Melbourne Cup betting favourites

As of 2021, the Melbourne Cup has seen its betting favorites triumph on 32 separate occasions. The most recent favorite to deliver victory to their backers was Fiorente in 2013. An interesting fact is that while Makybe Diva was the champion of the 2003 Melbourne Cup, she wasn't the top choice of the punters.



Instead, Mamool had been the favorite but ended up in the last place (23rd out of 23rd). Phar Lap, priced at 8/11, was the lowest odds favorite to win in 1930. This was followed by Revenue in 1901 at 7/4 and Archer in 1962 at 2/1.



The Melbourne Cup history also witnessed four horses winning with triple-figure odds: The Pearl in 1871, Wotan in 1936, Old Rowley in 1940, and Prince of Penzance in 2015 - each having been given odds of 100/1.

Melbourne Cup Day attendance facts

The inaugural Melbourne Cup race attracted a modest crowd of 4,000 onlookers. The record for the largest number of attendees was set in 2003, with a staggering 122,736 race enthusiasts. The Melbourne Cup Day attendance was limited to 10,000 in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Over the years, the attendance varied as follows: in 2018 there were 83,471 attendees, 90,536 in 2017, 97,479 in 2016, 101,015 in 2015, 100,794 in 2014, 104,169 in 2013, 106,162 in 2012, 105,979 in 2011, 110,223 in 2010, 102,000 in 2009, 107,000 in 2008, 102,411 in 2007, 106,691 in 2006, 106,479 in 2005, and 98,181 in 2004.

Melbourne Cup betting strategies

Developing a successful betting strategy for the Melbourne Cup involves a blend of statistical analysis, understanding the horse racing form, and keeping abreast of the latest information.



Getting the latest on the Melbourne Cup is a crucial part of formulating a winning strategy. Knowledge about the horse's form, jockey's experience, horse's weight, and age can make the difference between a successful bet and a missed opportunity.

One common strategy is to study the history of Melbourne Cup winners. Looking at the age, sex, weight, and saddlecloth statistics of past winners can provide insights into trends and patterns. For example, four and five-year-old horses have secured victories 56.6 per cent of the time. This could be a crucial piece of information for potential punters.

Another strategy might involve focusing on the horse's recent performance. Horses in good form or those showing consistent improvement often have a greater chance of performing well in the Melbourne Cup. Understanding the horse's form involves considering their recent race history, their performance in races of similar distance, and their performance under similar track conditions.

Importantly, punters should bear in mind that the Melbourne Cup is a handicap race, which means the weight carried by the horse plays a significant factor in the outcome. Research into how weights have affected outcomes in the past can be a valuable strategy.

Finally, keeping an eye on the betting market can also offer some clues. Favourites have triumphed on 32 separate occasions as of 2021. However, upsets are not unheard of in the Melbourne Cup. For instance, four horses have managed to win against triple-figure odds.