Be aware that lithium-ion batteries are prone to reignite after an initial fire has been extinguished

Buy Lithium-Ion products and batteries from reputable suppliers that meet Australian standards

Only use cords and chargers supplied with a device...don't use inferior or different voltage replacement components

Never charge devices while you are sleeping, away from the home or in places that could block your escape

Not to over-charge batteries. Switch off any cells once fully charged to avoid over-heating

Try to charge micro-mobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters outside, away from the home

Charge in a clear non-combustible area near a smoke alarm