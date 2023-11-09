Two teens have been treated for smoke inhalation after a garage fire at Scone.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Scone and Aberdeen rushed to Kookaburra Avenue just before 1.30pm Wednesday afternoon after numerous Triple Zero (000) calls about a large volume of smoke and flames from the property..
Two youths, aged 13 and 16, escaped the garage but inhaled smoke and were treated by firefighters, equipped with oxygen, at the scene.
The fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, which had spread to the roof of the two car garage, and saved the home.
They believe the fire began in a camping swag, which contained spent batteries from a lamp, and a portable bluetooth speaker.
They're trying to determine whether Lithium-Ion batteries were to blame.
In any case, FRNSW urges the public to safely and properly dispose of batteries, particularly if they're Lithium-Ion cells.
Visit the FRNSW website for more information: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/batteries
FRNSW also advises the public to:
