Pharmacies now offer health options for Upper Hunter residents

Local pharmacists are reminding women in the Upper Hunter about recent reforms providing better access to everyday healthcare.
The state-wide reforms, which began in May this year, allow pharmacists to resupply the oral contraceptive pill and treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) without a doctor's certificate, giving women options for treatment when doctor's appointments are hard to come by.
As well as saving patients time and money, the changes will ease the burden on hard-working emergency service departments and GPs, allowing them to dedicate their time to more complex cases.
Thousands of women across the state have already accessed treatment under the new program, but pharmacists in the Upper Hunter are keen to make sure patients are aware of the changes.
"Community pharmacies want women to know that they can come to their local pharmacy for everyday health care like treating UTIs and having their prescription for the pill renewed," said Ben Butters, a pharmacist from Scone who has been offering the new services. "We have had such a great response about it from people who have used the service."
"I just wish we could do more - hopefully soon we can move in the same direction as Queensland and treat a wider range of everyday health conditions like asthma and nausea."
To find a participating pharmacy near you, visit findapharmacy.com.au/UTI.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.