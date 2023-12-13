Scone Swimming Club secures a major financial boost

Scone Swimming Club has secured almost $135,000 in grant funding from the NSW Government.
The $134,940 in funding will allow the Club to install enhanced infrastructure at the local pool.
The money comes from the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grants program provides funding to support sport and recreation infrastructure such as sports centres, playgrounds and swimming pools.
Commenting on the funding Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said "This is wonderful result for Scone Swimming Club which comes just two months into the new swimming season."
"It is a credit to the club for putting in its application for the funding which now allows them to make a number of significant improvements at Scone pool."
"Swimmers, spectators and the Scone community benefit from these improvements," Mr Layzell added.
"Competitors will have new diving blocks and lane ropes to lift the standard of their venue and the grandstand gets an improvement with additional seating.
"Another upside of this grant will be the purchase of pool blankets which can help to maintain the water temperature at the beginning and end of the swimming season."
The objective of the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grants program is to fund community infrastructure to deliver outcomes for disadvantaged NSW communities including regional and drought-affected areas.
The sport and recreation infrastructure grant is one of four Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure programs administered by the Office of Responsible Gambling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.