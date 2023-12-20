Top-rated attractions and hidden gems: Explore Canberra's best places to visit

Did you just guess that the capital of Australia is Sydney or perhaps Melbourne? Well, don't worry, it's a common misconception. The real answer might surprise you - it's Canberra. Yes, that's right, Canberra! Nestled between the ever-popular Sydney and Melbourne, this city holds its own with a charm that's uniquely its own.

And if you're planning a visit, get ready to be amazed. Despite being a relative newcomer with a history spanning just over a century, Canberra is a veritable treasure trove of stunning architecture and rich cultural experiences. Fun fact: its location isn't just a happy accident - there's a story there as well!

So, ready to dive into the heart of Canberra with us? Pack those bags because we're about to show off the best spots in town to make your vacation a masterpiece. And hey, don't stress over currency exchange. Crown Currency Exchange has got your back. They'll get you sorted with local cash faster than a kangaroo on a hop. Let's get started, shall we?

Unravel Australia's story at the National Museum

Question - what's a trip to a capital city without a little bit of a history lesson? And in Canberra, it doesn't get better than the National Museum of Australia. Now, don't start yawning - this isn't your average museum. Perched on a peninsula kissing the waters of Lake Burley Griffin, this architectural wonder is sure to get your Instagram buzzing.

And the inside? It's like a heart-thumping with stories of Australia's past, present, and future. Every exhibit is a chapter in the storybook that is Australia, and you'll find your eyes lighting up as you stroll through the rich narrative of this land and its people. The Aboriginal culture exhibits are nothing short of mesmerising.

Whether you're a history buff, culture vulture, or geography enthusiast, it's time to put this spot at the top of your Canberra must-visits. And let's not forget the architecture lovers - the structure itself is an intricate, jigsaw-like masterpiece, symbolising the interconnecting tales of Australia as a whole.

Lake Burley Griffin - Canberra's budget-friendly oasis

Folks, this is an absolute must when you're in Canberra: Lake Burley Griffin. Named after Walter Burley Griffin, the brilliant architect who put Canberra on the map, this lake is a genuine crowd-pleaser. Though the initial concept dates back to 1912, it wasn't until 1958 that the lake's construction was completed.

Ever since, it's been a choice spot for locals and tourists to soak up the serenity and engage in a variety of lakeside activities. Smack dab in the middle, you'll find six man-made islands, each home to some of Canberra's top attractions. And oh, wait until you see the Captain Cook Memorial Jet fountain - it's a whopping 147 metres high!

What could you do there, you ask? Well, between the National Gallery and Museum, and the Questacon science centre (a big hit with the kids, trust us!), you're spoilt for choice. And let's not forget Commonwealth Park, a wholesome family spot on the north shore of the lake. Complete with play areas, paddling pools, and even an amphitheatre, it's a real gem.

If you're lucky enough to be there in Spring, you've got to experience Floriade, the festive celebration of flowers. So, who says you need to splurge to have a good time in Canberra? Lake Burley Griffin has got you covered.

Pay homage at the Australian War Memorial - Canberra's stirring tribute

People, if you're in Canberra, there's one spot that demands your attention - The Australian War Memorial. What's so special about it? Well, imagine a majestic Byzantine dome that seems to have journeyed straight out of Istanbul, standing tall in honour of the brave Australian soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It's not just a memorial; it's a raw and poignant journey through Australia's military past, from colonial times to today. And the best part? It won't cost you a dime to visit.

Now, let me clue you in: plan to spend a good chunk of your day here because you're about to step into a world brimming with captivating exhibits. Get up close with a collection of vintage aircraft, explore galleries that will make your heart race, and engage with hands-on displays in the Child Discovery Zone (hint: it's a lifesaver if you've got kids in tow!).

But wait, there's more. Time your visit to coincide with sunset, and you'll witness one of the most moving ceremonies - the Last Post. Every day, precisely at 4.55 pm, the strains of this haunting tribute fill the air, creating a moment that you, and indeed Australia, will never forget.

The New Parliament House - An architectural marvel

Brace yourself, because next up is one of Canberra's showstoppers: the New Parliament House. While Canberra's history might only reach back a little over a century, they've already cycled through one Parliament House and built another. And folks, the second iteration is a true spectacle of modern craftsmanship.

The boomerang-shaped structure, unveiled by none other than the Queen in 1988, is a nod to another Aussie emblem, and the curving granite walls were ingeniously designed to mirror the undulating hills that cradle the capital. The Ceremonial Pool and the mammoth flag pole are just the cherries on top of this architectural masterpiece.

So, what's the buzz in there? If you've got time to spare, you absolutely must sign up for a free guided tour of the New Parliament House. Not only will you get up close with all the riveting architectural features, but you'll also get the skinny on the slightly quirky workings of Australia's political system.