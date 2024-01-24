Unveiling some of the finest Scotch Whisky cocktails

There's a world of cocktail possibilities out there using the diverse flavours of Scotch. Picture Shutterstock

Unveiling some of the finest Scotch Whisky cocktails

Scotch whisky - it's not all crystal decanters and neat pours. While many of us picture cosying up with a single malt after dinner, there's a world of cocktail possibilities out there, each one waiting to make a unique statement with the diverse flavours of Scotch.



Yes, classics like the Rob Roy prefer the versatility of blended Scotch. But don't be shy to experiment with those intense single malts, particularly the smoky Islay beauties! They can turn your Penicillin cocktail or any other mixology experiment into a flavour-packed sensation. So, ready to shake things up a little?

Penicillin

Despite being a relatively recent creation, Penicillin, with its origins from the renowned New York City hotspot, Milk & Honey, has quickly become a modern-day classic. The brainchild of skilled mixologist Sam Ross, Penicillin showcases a clever play of two Scotch types.



The foundation of this concoction is a base of blended Scotch harmoniously mixed with lemon juice and a sweet concoction of honey-ginger syrup. But the real showstopper? A crowning splash of Islay single malt, imparting that unmistakable smoky note and taste, making every sip a delightful revelation.

Recipe

Here's what you'll need:

2 ounces of a good, blended scotch

3/4 ounce of freshly-squeezed lemon juice

3/4 ounce of our special honey-ginger syrup (we'll get to that soon)

1/4 ounce of Islay single malt scotch

A piece of candied ginger for garnish (because who said cocktails can't be fancy?)

Now, let's get shaking:

Take your blended Scotch, lemon juice, and honey-ginger syrup. Chuck them all into a shaker with some ice. Give it a good, hearty shake until it's chilled - just trust us on this one. Next, strain your creation into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. We're all about that chill factor here! Now, for the pièce de résistance: top your cocktail off with the Islay single malt Scotch. It's this finishing touch that brings the smokiness we all know and love. Lastly, garnish with a piece of candied ginger. Because why not add a little extra flair?

Honey-ginger syrup:

Combine 1 cup of honey, a 6-inch piece of peeled and thinly sliced ginger, and 1 cup of water in a saucepan. Crank up that heat and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to medium and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Stick it in the refrigerator to steep overnight. Strain with a cheesecloth. And voila! You've got yourself some honey-ginger syrup.

Rob Roy

Say hello to Rob Roy, the Scottish cousin of the classic Manhattan. This charming drink borrows the traditional Manhattan structure, but cleverly swaps out rye whiskey for a good ol' Scotch, paying homage to its namesake, the Scottish folk hero.

Original versions of this cocktail flaunted a 50:50 ratio of Scotch to sweet vermouth, but we like to give Scotch the limelight with a 2:1 proportion in today's renditions. A dash of Angostura bitters ties the room together adding a tantalising aromatic layer. It's simplicity and elegance at its best, folks!

Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces of your favourite Scotch whisky from The Whisky Club

Next, a dash of sophistication: 3/4 ounce of sweet vermouth

Three hearty shakes of Angostura bitters for that aromatic kick

And for the grand finale: brandied cherries to garnish.

Let's Get Mixing!

Grab your mixing glass and fill it with some ice. It's time to dive in! Pour your Scotch, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters into the mix. Now, roll up your sleeves and stir this beautiful concoction until it's well-chilled. Trust us, good things come to those who wait. Next, strain your creation into a chilled Nick & Nora glass or a cocktail glass if you're feeling fancy. Finally, garnish with speared brandied cherries for that classy touch. It's all in the details, folks!

Bobby Burns

Ah, the Bobby Burns! This cocktail, named after the legendary Scottish bard, Robert Burns, hails from the golden age of mixology - the 19th century. Its similarities to the Rob Roy are undeniable, but don't you dare mistake one for the other! The Bobby Burns has a personality all its own, being lighter and more aromatic than its cousin.

This dapper drink sees blended scotch taking centre stage, dancing in perfect harmony with sweet vermouth, and unlike our Rob Roy, it trades bitters for the golden glow of Benedictine. This French liqueur, with its sweet, honeyed charm, adds an air of sophistication to our cocktail, making every sip a poetic experience.

Recipe

Ingredients

1 ounce of a 12-year-old blended Scotch whisky. The older, the better, they say!

1 ounce of sweet vermouth. We personally love to use Noilly Prat Rouge, but as always, your bar, your rules.

Time for that touch of French finesse: 1/2 ounce of Benedictine.

The crowning glory: a twist of lemon peel for garnish.

Let's Mix!