Scone Grammar School's fete and markets part of Scone Horse Week events

By Newsroom
May 3 2024 - 3:20pm
Scone Grammar School's fete and markets are on Saturday 11 May. Picture supplied
Scone Grammar School Fete and Markets, an official Scone Horse Festival event, will take place from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday 11 May at Scone Grammar School. With Mother's Day the next day, get some shopping in at over 70 market stalls set up on Kingdon Street from 9 am to 3 pm. Take some time out to watch the Scone Horse Festival Parade and then enter the fete on the school grounds from Kingdon Street.

