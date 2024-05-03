Scone Grammar School's fete and markets part of Scone Horse Week events

Scone Grammar School Fete and Markets, an official Scone Horse Festival event, will take place from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday 11 May at Scone Grammar School. With Mother's Day the next day, get some shopping in at over 70 market stalls set up on Kingdon Street from 9 am to 3 pm. Take some time out to watch the Scone Horse Festival Parade and then enter the fete on the school grounds from Kingdon Street.
The market stalls are proudly sponsored by Ridgmont Farm and will include a variety of food & beverages, homewares and gardening, clothing, jewellery, accessories, beauty products, toys, and, of course, coffee of your choice to fuel you for the day!
Fete entry is free, providing an affordable, value-packed day for families. Everyone is welcome.
A variety of gourmet lunch stalls, such as lamb doner kebabs, nachos, sushi bowls, pies, sausage rolls and BBQ steak and sausage sandwiches, all proudly sponsored by Bengalla. Cakes, Sourdough bread and flowers will also be available, along with coffee and cafe treats from Grammar Grind, the Scone Grammar School cafe.
There will be plenty of music and entertainment. Wristbands can be purchased in advance for $40, providing unlimited rides for the day, featuring "The Happy Tooth Kids Inflatable Gym". There will also be a Side Show Alley filled with lots of fun games and prizes.
Raffle tickets are also on sale with fantastic prizes on offer, thanks to many generous donors. Tickets are $5 each and cheaper, the more you buy. There will be prizes such as 2 nights' accommodation in Newcastle and the same in Scone, Champagne with the Arrowfield Stallions, Scone Newsagency $1,000 voucher, $750 Coral Hagan Family photography package, ladies Melvin Star bicycle (Scone Sports Store), $400 Aaron Henry optometry voucher, a $400 Green Seed Grocer voucher, Hunter Warbirds vouchers and more.
For more details & how to purchase ride wristbands and raffle tickets, visit -
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.