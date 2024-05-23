A guide to choosing the perfect bed sheets

Refresh your bedding with our guide to decide on the perfect bed sheets based on fabric and season. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When you get into bed in the evening, you might not have considered how the quality of your sheets and bedding can impact the quality of your sleep. High-quality bed sheets can not only help improve your sleep but can also transform the look and feel of your bedroom.

While there are plenty of bed sheets available on the market these days, not all sheets are made the same. There are a few things to look out for when you're purchasing a fresh set for your bedroom to ensure they not only feel great to sleep in but also last a long time to ensure you're getting good value for money.

Fabric

One of the first key considerations when buying luxurious bed sheets for your home is the fabric. We recommend opting for natural fibres and avoiding anything with polyester. Natural fibres are more breathable, meaning you're less likely to wake up hot in the warmer months, which is a crucial factor when you're living in the warm Australian climate.

There are three fabrics that are particularly good choices for bed sheets, the first of which is cotton. Cotton is a classic choice with a smooth look and feel, and it's popular for a reason. Depending on how thick and heavy you'd like your sheets to be, we recommend looking for bed sheets with a 200 to 600 thread count. They'll feel soft but also wash well, giving you years of use before any breakdown in the fabric occurs. Cotton is an all-season fabric, delivering warmth in the winter while still being cool and comfortable in the summer.

The next fabric we recommend is linen, which is made from flax. The fabric feels more heavyweight than cotton but is remarkably breathable, wicking away moisture very quickly. This makes it an ideal option for hot sleepers or anyone living in more tropical climates. Aesthetically, it has a naturally textural look, and while it starts out feeling similar to cotton, it also gets softer over time. Linen is also a more sustainable option than cotton, meaning it's a perfect choice for those looking for a more conscious option.

The third option is a linen-cotton blend, giving you the best benefits from both fabric types. Linen-cotton blends have the naturally ruffled texture of linen, along with more breathability than cotton alone. Consider both the look and feel you'd like to get from your bed sheets and choose your fabric type accordingly.

Seasonality and weight

Another factor to consider when you're buying luxury bed sheets is both the season you're in and the typical climate year-round. If you're in a hotter or more humid state, you may want to choose something like linen over cotton for its loose weave and moisture-wicking properties. For those in cooler climates, a linen-cotton blend or cotton sheets may be better.

Similarly, if you prefer sleeping under heavier sheets or are a hot sleeper, consider which will be the best option for you. Choosing the right luxury sheets not only enhances the look of your bedroom but can also help you sleep better.

Colour

Picking the right colour sheets can enhance the ambience of your room, and you don't need to stick with current trends to create a beautiful bed. It can be tempting to pick the popular patterns of the moment for your bedding. Instead, choose timeless colours and high-quality fabric that will keep your bedroom looking and feeling its best for years to come. Unless you regularly use bold colours or statement patterns throughout your home, we recommend opting for more neutral and nature-inspired shades.

For a more modern look, you might want to choose a smoky grey or a pin-stripe pattern. Or, for a classic but contemporary colour choice, you could opt for pale greens or peaches, depending on your preference for warm or cool shades. Softer colours create a more relaxing atmosphere for the bedroom.

Size

To enhance the luxurious feel of your new sheet set, you'll also want to consider the size of what you're buying. Many modern mattresses are a lot deeper than they used to be, meaning you'll need a larger fitted sheet to cover it adequately. Before you order new sheets, it's worth measuring your mattress to find out how much coverage you'll need or simply check that the sheet set or fitted sheet you're ordering is designed to be large enough to fit.