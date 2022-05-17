The Scone Advocate
Three men charged with drug-related offences in the Upper Hunter

Updated May 17 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:14am
COURT: The three men will appear before Scone Local Court (pictured) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Picture: Mathew Perry

NSW Police have charged three men with drug-related offences following an investigation in Scone in the Upper Hunter.

