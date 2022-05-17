The ABC reported the man arrested in Scone was the license holder of the Thoroughbred Hotel, with police alleging the drugs seized were set to be sold at the Scone Cup on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. According to the ABC, Detective Inspector Matthew Zimmer of the Hunter Valley Police Department said NSW police will allege the 37 year old man was involved in the supplying cocaine "on an ongoing basis in the Scone area".

