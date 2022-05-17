NSW Police have charged three men with drug-related offences following an investigation in Scone in the Upper Hunter.
Police said detectives attached to Strike Force Bunks attended a licenced premises on Kelly Street in Scone at about 3pm on Wednesday, May 11, and arrested a 37-year-old man.
The man was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug, three counts of supply prohibited drug, one count of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and licensee permit sale of prohibited drugs.
Police said search warrants were executed at the licenced premises and two homes in Scone, where a number of items were seized for forensic examination.
The ABC reported the man arrested in Scone was the license holder of the Thoroughbred Hotel, with police alleging the drugs seized were set to be sold at the Scone Cup on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. According to the ABC, Detective Inspector Matthew Zimmer of the Hunter Valley Police Department said NSW police will allege the 37 year old man was involved in the supplying cocaine "on an ongoing basis in the Scone area".
Earlier on Wednesday, May 11, detectives attached to Surry Hills Region Enforcement Squad attended a hotel at Barangaroo, Sydney, and arrested two men, aged 30 and 42.
During a subsequent search of the men, police allegedly located cocaine and cannabis, which were seized for forensic examination.
The men were taken to Surry Hills Police Station where they were charged with 'knowingly take part in supply of prohibited drug (indictable quantity)' and 'possess prohibited drug'.
All three men will appear before Scone Local Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Strike Force Bunks was established in December 2021 by Hunter Valley Police to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in Scone.
