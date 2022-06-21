Members of the Scone community are being asked to sift through old photographs as part of a plan to restore a historic mural uncovered on Kelly Street.
Upper Hunter Shire Council is seeking the photos to help restore the mural, located at 133 Kelly Street in the former Niagara Cafe. The mural depicts horses, carriages and a country and western scene and is believed to have been painted in the late 1950s.
Upper Hunter Shire Council Mayor Maurice Collison said having a photo of the original mural would help restore it to its original form.
"We would like to honour Scone's heritage," he said.
Anyone who uncovers a photo of the mural can email a copy to council@upperhunter.nsw.gov.au
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
