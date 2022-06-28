Ashley Morgan doubles up at Scone to extend his lead in NSW jockeys' race

Morgan, a Newcastle-based Welsh hoop, went to 127 winners for the season, nine clear of superstar jockey James McDonald, on the NSW standings with just over a month remaining in the campaign. He started the Scone program with victory on the Jason Deamer-trained Decadent Tale in the 2200m benchmark 66 handicap then took Sam Kavanagh-prepared Kayobi to back-to-back wins at the track in the 1400m class 1 handicap. Kayobi, a three-year-old Maurice gelding which came to Kavanagh from Scone trainer Paul Messara, settled just behind the leaders then sprinted quickly to the front inside the 300m mark on the way to a 0.86 of a length win over Navajo Peak. Kavanagh now had his sights set on the October 29 Four Pillars (1500m), a $700,000 slot race for Midway Handicap level-trained horses.