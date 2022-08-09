The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Feral pigs in the crosshairs amid fears of FMD entering NSW

August 9 2022 - 6:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NSW Government has feral pig populations in the crosshairs and is encouraging Hunter Valley landholders to implement best-practice biosecurity measures on their properties in a bid to curb the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.