Sensational Saturday on the cards for Scone couple after $200,000 Lotto windfall

Updated November 11 2022 - 7:41pm, first published 4:00pm
A Scone husband and wife have won $200,000 in Lotto.

A Scone couple have been left in a state of bewilderment after they checked a three week old Lotto entry only to discover they'd unwittingly won $200,000.

