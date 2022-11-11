A Scone couple have been left in a state of bewilderment after they checked a three week old Lotto entry only to discover they'd unwittingly won $200,000.
The Upper Hunter residents won the first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1596, which was drawn on Wednesday, October 19.
One half of the winning couple, the wife, received a call from The Lott on Friday to confirm the win.
"This is going to change our lives. Our mortgage is going to be paid off. We'll be debt free, and that is just the most amazing feeling in the world," she said.
"I told my husband that I'd scanned this old ticket and been told it was something major but I didn't expect it to be this large.
"I'm honestly lost for words. I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale.
"It's been a tough couple of years, and we've worked so hard. This is the cherry on top."
The winning entry of one random number was purchased from Scone Newsagency.
The newsagency team said they were stoked their mystery winner had finally been found and wished the winning couple all the best for the future.
