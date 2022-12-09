The Scone Advocate
Scone's Cynthia Gibbs named a winner in ABC Heywire youth writing competition

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
December 10 2022 - 8:00am
Scone High School's graduating Year 12 student Cynthia Gibbs was named one of the ABC Heywire winners for her short story about hope after disaster. Picture supplied.

To say the past few years have been a challenge for regional Australia may be considered quite the understatement - what with, droughts, floods, fires, mice and a global pandemic.

