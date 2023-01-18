The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

I Am Invincible takes centre stage at 2023 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

January 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The I Am Invincible-Anaheed colt had a $2.7 million look about him as he paraded before entering the sale ring at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast on January 12. Picture supplied

Prices soared for the right horses as records were created to a new lofty top of $2.7 million at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.