Cultural Activity Grants
Cultural Activity Grants are open for community groups and non-profit organisations.
We are committed at council in promoting and developing cultural activities in the community and encourage people to apply for funding for their next project, resource, or event.
Last year saw some great recipients, who have all used this additional resource to produce outstanding cultural and community programs, enriching the Shire.
Applications close Wednesday, February 8. The application form can be completed online at the following link; https://upperhunter-public.app.oneblink.io/forms/14481
Australia Day
Australia Day is almost here so start your day in Scone by indulging in a delicious barbecue breakfast at 7.45am at the Council Admin Building in Scone.
The official ceremony will kick off at 8:30am, so make sure you don't miss it.
If you're in Merriwa, head to the Merriwa RSL for their official ceremony at 10:30am, followed by a free BBQ lunch at 12:30pm.
But that's not all, the annual Murrurundi Australia Day Parade at Wilson Memorial Oval starts at 10am, featuring markets, food, and entertainment for all ages!
After each event, head down to one of the public pools for a free Family Fun Day.
Each pool will have entertainment, music and more, with free entry for everyone.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Traineeship opportunity at council
If you are looking for an exciting career opportunity in the Upper Hunter Shire region, the Upper Hunter Shire Council. We have a variety of job openings currently available, including a two fantastic traineeship opportunities.
The Trainee Engineer position is perfect for those with a passion for infrastructure and a desire to make a positive impact on their community. You'll have the opportunity to work on a variety of projects and gain valuable hands-on experience in the field.
But if you're more of an animal lover, the Trainee Compliance Officer position might be the perfect fit for you.
Not only will you have the opportunity to work with a dedicated team of professionals, but you'll also get to interact with a variety of cute and fascinating animals as part of your duties. It's a unique and rewarding career path that you won't want to miss out on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.